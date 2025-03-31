[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Hunting Party.]

Summary The NBC series 'The Hunting Party' follows a small team tracking dangerous serial killers previously thought locked away or dead.

The fast-paced season takes place over a couple of weeks, with no moments to breathe.

Viewers will question if Oliver Odell, played by Nick Wechsler, is good or bad, maintaining a sense of mystery throughout.

The NBC crime thriller The Hunting Party follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Bex Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) as they track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers, all previously believed to be locked away forever or dead. But when a blast at the top-secret government prison known as the Pit, where experiments were also being done on this rare breed of dangerous individuals, sets them free and Bex is enlisted by her former FBI partner Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler) to help recapture them as they’re located, it also forces them to address what pushed them apart in the past.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Wechsler talked about being drawn to the mystery aspect, trying to discover why all this has happened, the dynamic between Oliver and Bex, the loneliness of his previous actions, not fully knowing whether his character is really a good or bad guy, and whether viewers will get some clarity by the end of the season.

Collider: When this came your way, what was the thing that hooked you? There’s the concept of this covert prison and all these super dangerous criminals and there’s your character who’s a bit of a mystery. Was there one specific thing that really grabbed you with this?

NICK WECHSLER: At first, I think I misunderstood. They hadn’t told me everything about my character, but I was getting direction in my chemistry read with Melissa [Roxburgh] that made me go, “This is more interesting than I realized.” My favorite thing is the mystery of what’s going on with my character, because my character is all mixed up in the mystery of the whole thing. That ended up being an unexpected twist to just a serial killer Pokémon show where you’ve gotta go catch them all.

A top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist can’t be a good thing, and then you add on top of that how these are supposed to be the most dangerous killers that our country has ever seen, so tracking down every one of them is life or death. Is every episode going to feel very heightened, in that sense? Are there going to be moments to breathe this season?

WECHSLER: I don’t think there are any moments to breathe. It’s go, go, go. I don’t think I’m blowing anything by saying the whole season takes place over the course of two weeks or so. We’re just moving, trying to get these people back.

It’s just a whole lot of really bad things on top of really bad things.

WECHSLER: It’s like America.

Nick Wechsler Is Letting the Chips Fall Where They May When It Comes to His 'The Hunting Party' Character

“He might not be a good guy."