The Hunting Party is gathering sooner than initially planned. NBC has moved up the premiere date for the highly anticipated crime procedural starring Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh. The Hunting Party will premiere a week earlier on Sunday, January 19, at 7 p.m. ET, after the NFL divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The game begins at 3 p.m. ET, with NBC Nightly News set for 6:30 p.m. ET and then the pilot episode. The original timeslot was on Monday, February 3, at 10 p.m., which will see a repeat of the pilot before the show settles into the regular period. Episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock.

The Hunting Party is "a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist." JJ Bailey and Jake Corbun serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. The show is Bailey's first series order under his deal with NBCUniversal, with another project currently in development.

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'The Hunting Party'

Roxburgh leads the cast as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, "a shrewd ex-FBI agent and savvy profiler." She’s best known for starring in the NBC and Netflix hit series Manifest. Roxburgh also has a recurring role in the CBS hit series Tracker. Nick Wechsler plays Oliver Dell, Bex's former partner. Wechsler is best known for his work on the ABC drama series Revenge. Patrick Sabongui plays Ryan Hassani, a CIA agent. Sabongui has an extensive filmography but is best known for playing Captain David Singh in The CW series The Flash. Josh McKenzie plays Shane Florence, a former soldier and prison guard at The Pit. McKenzie returns to NBC after his starring run on La Brea. Sara Garcia plays Jennifer Morales, an intel officer and major in the army. Garcia is known for her roles on Netflix shows, including Unicorn Academy and My Little Pony.

The show's trailer teases a layered story as the investigators traverse the country to find escapes from The Pit, not knowing of the secrets carried by the prison that some people want to keep hidden. From government conspiracies to covert medical experiments, Bex and her team have their work cut out for them as they try to recapture convicts who have been escalating their methods since they broke out of prison.

Tune in to NBC on Sunday, January 19, to watch the series premiere of The Hunting Party. In the meantime, you can watch all four seasons of Manifest on Netflix.

