NBC's new drama, The Hunting Party, is a thrilling adventure that follows Agent Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh), who works to recapture serial killers who have escaped from a top-secret facility called "The Pit" after a massive explosion has taken place. The only thing more terrifying than a bunch of murderers being set free into the world again is what was actually taking place within that facility before it was blown up. Although only one episode of the drama has aired so far, it seems like these killers were likely being studied and experimented on. This fascinating premise of the show may have viewers wondering: is "The Pit" a real prison?

Luckily, "The Pit" from 'The Hunting Party' Is Not a Real Place

As realistic as "The Pit" looks in The Hunting Party, the creators of the series have been quick to point out that it's not an actual place. In fact, co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn stated that they purposefully avoided any straight-forward comparisons to real-life prisons, such as Guantánamo Bay, because they didn't want the fictional facility to look like a "human rights violation-type of thing." The series needed to exist in its own world, where it actually seems possible to have rounded up many dangerous killers and confined them in one location. Bailey also noted that the goal of the series is "to feel fun. It's crazy and weird and it's dark. We always want it to be fun and interesting and feel like a fun ride." If "The Pit" had been portrayed like a real facility, there would have been a much more sinister and serious vibe to the entire series.

'The Hunting Party' Team Was Inspired By Actual Prison Locations