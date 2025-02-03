Crime is a saturated genre, especially on network TV. From The Blacklist pairing a most wanted fugitive with a rookie profiler to Criminal Minds assembling an FBI squad to quickly uncover serial killer patterns, there are plenty of spins on the case-of-the-week framework. With a wide range of content at viewers' fingertips, it's easy for those tuning in at home to become amateur experts. Gathering the clues and mapping out the murderers' last traces are all steps that the audience instinctively follows when watching a series of this nature.

For this reason, the promise of The Hunting Party's premise is to make us question every conclusion we may have about the killers' hidden motives and who their next victim might be — but the end result veers toward more predictable than surprising. The series often plays it safe by going through the motions, leaving the impression that it might be faster to hire those watching the events unfold onscreen than the investigative team leading the search party. NBC's latest production offers just enough to keep true crime followers watching, but always seems to operate two steps behind the viewer.

What Is 'The Hunting Party' About?

Following an explosion at a supermax prison, some of the United States' most notorious criminals (all publicly pronounced dead) are let loose. In the hopes of catching them before they return to their modus operandi, CIA agent Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui) reaches out to ex-profiler Rebecca Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) with a daring proposition: She can return to the FBI on the condition that she helps track down the serial killers on the run, starting with one she came in contact with years ago. With Hassani's assistance and that of Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie), a prison guard who used to monitor the facility now left in shambles, Henderson finds an opportunity to once again be in the field.

Yet, the protagonist's comeback also raises questions about why she left the FBI in the first place, especially since Henderson is considered to be especially clever by her colleagues. A few flashbacks make it clear that she carries a secret likely tied to her then-partner/mentor, Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler). Given that only four episodes are provided for review, it's still too early to tell what this secret might be. Aside from this, Hassani also divulges that the explosion at "The Pit" wasn't an accident, meaning that someone on their team was aware of the attack and could have unimaginable reasons for letting these criminals out into the world.

'The Hunting Party's Serial Killers are Complex, But Not Hard to Decipher

Image via NBC

From what's revealed in The Hunting Party through its fourth episode, the serial killers that the main character is hunting down are far from one-dimensional. They all harbor twisted mindsets, with one even blinding his victims for what seems to be a plot to take revenge on his mom for what she did to him as a child. Even so, his and other well-orchestrated killing sprees aren't too complicated to decode for true-crime fans, who have seen tons of serial killer depictions in prior series. Obvious Easter eggs are sprinkled throughout the episodes, making for a less fulfilling payoff when the case is closed. If viewers have already cracked the code mid-episode, they're only watching Henderson and her peers play catch-up.

Although Episode 3 takes a little longer to reveal the criminal's identity, adding a misdirect element that benefits the premise of that particular investigation, the added-on suspense doesn't carry through. What makes a true crime procedural captivating is its ability to take the audience by surprise. When the killer on the loose notices that the police are after them, they often figure out alternate ways to carry out their plan so that they aren't caught in the act. Yet, that is rarely the case in The Hunting Party, which makes its villains witless and seemingly unafraid to have their freedom snatched away by the cops so soon after their escape from the detention site.

Melissa Roxburgh's Character Has Sharp Instincts But Repeats the Same Mistakes in 'The Hunting Party'