The first episodes of NBC's latest crime thriller series is now streaming on Peacock, and the show is already up against it with a major challenge right out of the gate. Reviews for The Hunting Party are in, and while usually opinions vary at least slightly on whether a project is good or bad, occasionally something debuts that is universally beloved or hated. Unfortunately for The Hunting Party, the show has earned an imperfect 0% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare feat that is almost impossible nowadays. Usually, at least a few critics find a reason to give a show a mostly positive score, but critics' consensus is that The Hunting Party has no redeeming qualities, which certainly won't help draw a larger audience to the show.

The Hunting Party follows a small team of investigators who are on the hunt for the most dangerous killers the world has ever seen, all of whom just so happen to have recently escaped from an off-grid prison that they didn't even know was real. The show was created for TV by JJ Bailey, with Jake Coburn also receiving a writing credit. Coburn is best known for his work on The Endgame, the crime drama series starring Deadpool veteran Morena Baccarin, and he also wrote several episodes of Arrow, the DC and CW show starring Stephen Amell. Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her roles in Manifest, Supernatural, and Star Trek Beyond, features in the lead role in The Hunting Party, and she's flanked by Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, and Josh Mckenzie in supporting roles.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Peacock?

If you've already watched the first episode of The Hunting Party and are looking for something else to dive into, look no further than Law and Order: SVU, which recently returned with a new season and has jumped back into the Peacock streaming charts. The Office is also back in the Peacock top 10 despite being off the air for more than 10 years. Over on the film side of things, The Wild Robot is still clinging to the top spot on Peacock's streaming charts after premiering on the platform not long ago, along with Kingsman: The Secret Service and Men in Black rounding out the back end of the top 10.

