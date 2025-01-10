Government agencies are always up to some secrets the public may never know about. They succeed because the secrets are well guarded, but what happens when something goes wrong, and those secrets come out? Even worse, what if those secrets have real-world consequences? The premise for Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh's new series is based on a government secret that becomes more sinister at every turn. In The Hunting Party, Roxburgh plays a law enforcement agent who is brought in when a government secret is publicly exposed. A small team is formed after violent criminals escape from a top-secret underground prison and begin wreaking havoc on the public. Apart from the show's official logline below, NBC also released a full trailer for the series, premiering on February 3.

"A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist."

'The Hunting Party' Stumbles on Multiple Mysteries in Season 1 Trailer

The show's teaser previewed the basic premise by introducing The Pit, a secret prison where the government has been keeping the worst of the worst. An accident corrupts the prison's integrity, and the criminals it houses escape while some perish in the explosion. The trailer above expands on the show's plot and reveals that the prison may have been secretly used to experiment on its occupants. With some of them believed to be dead, it's no surprise that the prison staff got away with it for so long.

Roxburgh plays Rebecca, who is drafted into a team tasked with finding these escapees. There is urgency in these cases since the offenders are back in civil society and have resumed their ways. As if the mysteries are not enough, Rebecca learns that the blast was no accident and that someone wanted those offenders out there. The question, among many others, is who and why? The team embarks on the significant task of apprehending the escapees who have dispersed to different corners of the country and have already begun working by killing their next victims. Even worse, some have escalated their methods. What happened to them in The Pit?

Roxburgh leads the cast as Rebecca Henderson. Other cast members include Nick Wechsler (Oliver Dell), Patrick Sabongui (Jacob Hassani), Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia (Jennifer Morales).

The Hunting Party premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Until then, Roxburgh's previous series, Manifest, is streaming on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved Manifest When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. But in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years -- and after mourning their loss, their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds, and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. Release Date September 24, 2018 Finale Year November 30, 2022 Cast Holly Taylor , Luna Blaise , Matt Long , J.R. Ramirez , Parveen Kaur , Athena Karkanis , josh dallas , Jack Messina , Melissa Roxburgh Rating Seasons 4 Showrunner Michael Smith Expand

