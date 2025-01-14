The Hunting Party begins the hunt earlier than originally planned. NBC announced that the pilot episode will now air in five days on Sunday, January 19. The series premiere introduces the characters as a small team of investigators from different law enforcement agencies come together to recapture escaped convicts. The network released images from the series premiere showing the team being formed and wasting no time jumping into the deep end. The first target in The Hunting Party Season 1, Episode 1, "Pilot/Richard Harris," is a killer named Richard Harris (Tobias Jelinek). Episodes are named after the target. Below is the logline for the premiere, which previews the beginning of the adventure.

"When a massive explosion at a top-secret prison known as The Pit allows notorious serial killer Richard Harris to escape, disgraced FBI agent Bex Henderson is called back into action to hunt him down before he kills again."

'The Hunting Party' Begins the Hunt in Season 1, Episode 1.