Melissa Roxburgh is back at NBC. The actress starred as part of an ensemble in the hit series Manifest, which ran on the network for three seasons before being canceled and subsequent seasons picked up by Netflix. Her next show is called The Hunting Party, which, according to the official description below, is a procedural with a concept never before seen. NBC boasts a variety of procedurals, some based on real-world scenarios and others entirely fictional. The Hunting Party follows a small team tasked with tracking down and capturing some of the most notorious killers ever. The hook is that these killers had escaped from a secret prison, and apart from apprehending the escapees, the team must also balance the secrets carried by the prison. NBC released a teaser video that previews the show's concept and characters.

"A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist."

Meet 'The Hunting Party.'

The YouTube video above introduces the show's premise as a narrator explains what a place called The Pit does. It houses some of the most violent and dangerous criminals law enforcement has ever come across. However, something goes wrong, and an explosion corrupts the prison's integrity, releasing many dangerous criminals back into the population. The next scenes in the video feature the team working hard to avert crises as they seek the escapees. The job is demanding, taking them to many corners of the country, and their lives are constantly at risk.

Roxburgh (Rebecca Henderson) leads the cast, which includes Nick Wechsler (Oliver Dell), Patrick Sabongui (Jacob Hassani), Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia (Jennifer Morales). The Hunting Party premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET. It joins NBC's midseason lineup, which kicks off on Sundays with new series Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Scripted Mondays consist of Brilliant Minds and The Hunting Party; Tuesdays have The Irrational, Night Court, and St. Denis Medical; Wednesdays remain #OneChicago; Thursdays enforce Law & Order, SVU, and Found; Fridays are for laughs with Happy's Place and Lopez vs. Lopez.

Tune in to NBC on February 3, 2025, to uncover the secrets of The Pit and the degenerates it houses when The Hunting Party premieres at 10 pm ET. In the meantime, stream Manifest on Netflix to watch Roxburgh in action before the new series.

Your changes have been saved Manifest Release Date September 24, 2018 Cast Holly Taylor , Luna Blaise , Matt Long , J.R. Ramirez , Parveen Kaur , Athena Karkanis , josh dallas , Jack Messina , Melissa Roxburgh Rating Seasons 4 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Prime Video Expand

