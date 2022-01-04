The Hurt Locker, the 2008 film that tackled the emotional and psychological toll of the Iraq war on American soldiers is getting a new 4K Blu-ray Steelbook next month from Lionsgate and Best Buy, giving film buffs a new way of seeing the heavily awarded 2000s film.

When The Hurt Locker was released in 2009 it proved to be an awards season juggernaut, beating out the James Cameron epic Avatar at the Academy Awards, taking home six trophies including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. The film's director, Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win Best Director at the Academy Awards, taking home the prize for her work on The Hurt Locker.

The film stars Jeremy Renner, whose most recent work includes The Avengers, Wind River, and TV’s Hawkeye, as Staff Sergeant James, who leads an elite group of soldiers in Iraq who work to disarm bombs. Sergeant James and his crew, which include Anthony Mackie of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, and Brian Geraghty of The Guardian, work in an intense and violent environment, doing a job that requires them to thrive on danger and perform dangerous tasks with an intense level of precision. The film explores the psychology behind living and working in such inhospitable environments.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: The 25 Best War Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)

In addition to Renner, Mackie, and Geraghty, the film stars Guy Pearce, Ralph Fiennes, and Evangeline Lilly. The film was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and was written by Mark Boal. The new Steelbook release will include several special features, including:

Audio Commentary with Director Kathryn Bigelow and Writer Mark Boal

The Hurt Locker: Behind the Scenes

Image Gallery

The Hurt Locker 4K and Blu-Ray release will be released on February 22, 2022, available exclusively at Best Buy.

Not Just Agent Smith: Jonathan Groff's 7 Best TV and Film Roles Everything is better with a little dash of Groff-sauce.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email