The war movie genre is extensive, with a wide assortment of titles depicting many of history’s crucial conflicts in an assortment of unique ways. But while many fans of American cinema debate which of the many films about wars such as World War II and Vietnam are of the highest quality, the list of acclaimed titles about the modern conflicts encompassed by the larger War on Terror is much smaller, making it easier to select a single entry that stands above the rest. Kathryn Bigelow’s 2009 film The Hurt Locker depicts the unique challenges specific to modern warfare in a supremely intense manner that paints a devastating portrait of veterans’ experiences and rightfully launched its lead actors to stardom. Whether to see it for the first time or for a repeat viewing of the always engrossing story, movie fans with Paramount+ owe it to themselves to press play on the film now that it is available to stream on the platform.

Kathryn Bigelow's 'The Hurt Locker' Made Jeremy Renner a Star