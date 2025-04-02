One of Ted Lasso’s biggest stars has officially secured her next project. Juno Temple, famed for her role as Keely Jones in Apple TV+’s Emmy Award-winning series, will reunite with the streamer for a new series, The Husbands. Adapted from Holly Gramazio’s novel of the same name, The Husbands follows Lauren (Temple), a woman who returns home one night to be greeted by her husband, Michael, a man she’s never met. Michael then goes to the attic to change a lightbulb, and before Lauren can decipher what’s going on, another new husband appears. This leads to the startling realization that her attic is capable of creating an infinite number of husbands. Miriam Battye (Succession, Beef) will write the project, and Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) will direct with A24 producing.

Temple may be a Ted Lasso megastar, but she’s also starred in a slew of other projects. She most recently teamed up with Tom Hardy for the final outing in his symbiotic superhero franchise, Venom: The Last Dance, which also added Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rhys Ifans to its cast. She also starred opposite Jon Hamm in the fifth season of Fargo, the dark comedy/crime thriller streaming on Hulu. Temple worked with Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright on Palmer, the 2021 teen drama that was directed by Succession veteran Fisher Stevens. She’s even been set for a role in the star-studded crime drama coming to theaters later this year, Roofman, which features Channing Tatum, Peter Dinklage, Kirsten Dunst, and more. She’ll also team up with Ewan McGregor and Mark Strong for Everest, the next film from Doug Liman.

Apple TV+ Has a Monopoly on Sci-Fi TV