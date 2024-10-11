K-Dramas are well known for their light-hearted romantic comedies, but lately, other genres are also gaining attention. The South Korean writers and directors are beginning to explore the world of visual entertainment by giving us masterpieces away from the usual romance, such as The Glory, Squid Games, Sweet Home, and even reality TV hits such as Single's Inferno. While it's not a k-drama, Pachinko is a character-driven, heartfelt story interlaced with true historical events about Koreans who immigrated to Japan during World War II. If you like the story of Pachinko and you're looking for your next binge-watch, why not try out the K-drama The Hymn of Death? The drama is directed by Park Soo-jin, who previously worked on hits like Dr. Romantic and While You Were Sleeping.

Starring Shin Hye-sun and Lee Jong-Suk, the K-drama focuses on telling the tale of a talented soprano and playwriter in Korea during Japan's occupation. Other recognizable faces in the cast include Lee Ji-hoon and Lee Sang-yeob. Shin Hye-sun plays the character Yoon Shim-deok, who becomes the first successful Korean soprano during the Japanese occupation, recording the song "Praise of Death," marking it the first Korean pop song in 1926. Lee Jong-Suk plays Kim Woo-jin, a playwright focused on spreading tales of rebellion through his performances. The two characters fall in love, intertwining their fates into a heart-wrenching love story.

'Pachinko' and 'Hymn of Death' are Somewhat Similar

Just like Pachinko, the lives of these two characters are directly impacted by the socio-political events surrounding them. The Japanese occupation of Korea was a traumatic time in Korean history, and Pachinko vividly represents the generational struggle of a family affected by these events. In contrast, The Hymn of Death is a more intimate exploration, focusing on the experiences of two individuals fighting for their right to live on their own terms. Yoon Shim-deok and Kim Woo-jin are two rebellious souls and artists striving for freedom of expression within their art and life. Shim-deok is being forced to chase financial success through fame as the breadwinner of her family, whereas Woo-jin is being forced to conform to social and familial expectations. Together, they find support and lean on one another in their struggle against their fate, ultimately weaving a timeless tale of love and heartbreak.

The first biggest hurdle that blocks the couple's path is that, back home in Korea, Woo-jin is in an arranged marriage with a woman named Jung Jum-hyo. This causes Shim-deok to take a step back, wanting to focus only on her career and not wanting to be caught in an affair. Things keep getting worse for the couple as their relationship gets strained further when Shim-deok is in the public eye as political tension between Korea and Japan grows. However, despite so many external forces acting against their love, the pair still love each other.

Both Pachinko and The Hymn of Death have complex and painful romances, exploring similar themes of love during wartime. Both shows are serious, discussing the fragility of a war-torn era and the resilience it takes to overcome its challenges, especially when it comes to personal relationships. To top it all off, there are tonal similarities as well. The somber, melancholic, and intense tones of The Hymn of Death will surely attract Pachinko fans who are used to the tragedy and heartbreak of Pachinko. From the perfect storytelling and script execution, the two stories are artful and visually stunning masterpieces, exploring the cinematic language to the best of their abilities. The Hymn of Death has a dark and more vivid color composition, blending deep reds and blues that visually convey the passion entwined with the despair of its main characters. The shows have overlapping themes of love during wartime, broken marriages, forbidden romance, and the societal constraints of the era.

'The Hymn of Death' Is Based on a Real Story

One thing that sets The Hymn of Death apart is that it's not only based around historical events, but the show follows the story of two very real people. The story is loosely based on the lives of the couple, Kim U-jin and Yun Sim-deok. Kim and Yun were both born in Korea and later studied in Japan. Yun came from a humble background and trained at Tokyo Music School for her music career. While Kim came from an affluent background, he studied English Literature at Waseda University and did poetry on the side. After meeting in Tokyo, the pair had an on-and-off affair until August 1926, when, choosing to be together forever, they jumped from a passenger ship traveling from Japan to Korea. The news of the couple's death caused a huge stir in the Korean public, and over the years, their story has been adapted multiple times.

The Hymn of Death is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

