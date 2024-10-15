Fresh off adapting The Idea of You for Amazon, Jennifer Westfeldt has set her next project at the streamer. She's set to adapt The Sweet Spot for a feature film adaptation. Deadline reports that Westfeldt will write, produce, and star in the film.

The Sweet Spot will be adapted from the bestselling 2023 novel by Amy Poeppel. It centers around three women in Greenwich Village who are thrown together by circumstances. Lauren and her family end up living in a glorious brownstone, complete with a basement bar - the titular Sweet Spot. Unfortunately, an offhand remark to a customer of Lauren's ceramics business, Felicity, leads her to break up the marriage of her lover, Russell - who also happens to be the father of her soon-to-be-born baby. Russell's wife, Melinda, goes on a rampage at Felicity's boutique - leading to the firing of a young employee, Olivia. The whole thing results in Russell and Felicity taking off for the West Coast - without their baby, who becomes the responsibility of Lauren, Melinda, and Olivia. It's a multi-generational screwball comedy set in New York City during the holidays. Laura Lewis of Rebelle Media will also produce the film.

Who Is Jennifer Westfeldt?

A native of Guilford, Connecticut, and a graduate of Yale, Westfeldt made her screen debut as a regular on Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place alongside Ryan Reynolds. She made her big-screen debut as the lead in the indie romantic comedy Kissing Jessica Stein, which she also produced and co-wrote. She subsequently co-wrote and starred in another indie rom-com, Ira & Abby, with Chris Messina, before making her directorial debut with 2011's Friends With Kids, which she also starred in with Adam Scott and her then-partner Jon Hamm. She has also had recurring roles on 24, Younger, and Queen America, and served as a writer and consulting producer on The First Lady.

Westfeldt's film Kissing Jessica Stein featured an early appearance by The State's Michael Showalter. Showalter would go on to have a lengthy comedy career as both a performer and director - and eventually came full circle by directing The Idea of You, a romance starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, from a script by Westfeldt. The film was well-received; Collider's Isabella Soares found it "enjoyable, sexy, and features a romance worth rooting for".

The Sweet Spot is in development at Amazon; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.