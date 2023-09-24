The film industry just can’t get enough of juicy rom-com novels, and The Idea of You is no exception! Written by Robinne Lee, buzzed to be Harry Styles-inspired, follows 40-year-old single mom Sophie (Anne Hathaway) who, at her ex-husband’s request, takes their daughter to Coachella. Things take a surprising turn when she strikes up a budding romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a.k.a. the frontman of boyband August Moon.

Directed by Michael Showalter, The Idea of You promises to celebrate women embracing control over their lives, regardless of age. And hey, if that means striking up a romantic relationship with one of the hottest pop singers, then growing up must be a whole lot of fun for women.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Idea of You.

When Is ‘The Idea of You’ Coming Out?

Currently, the official release date for The Idea of You remains undisclosed. Hopefully, we get more information in the coming months. Stay tuned for future announcements!

Who Stars in ‘The Idea of You’?

Hathaway stars as Sophie, a 40-year-old single mom who strikes up an unexpected relationship with the frontman of a boyband while taking her daughter to Coachella. Hathaway rose to prominence with her portrayal of Mia Thermopolis in Disney's The Princess Diaries and its sequel.

Known for her versatility, Hathaway has embraced a diverse array of roles and characters throughout her career. She achieved notable success with performances in movies such as Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, and Les Misérables, earning her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her compelling portrayal of Fantine. For those eager to catch her on screen, Hathaway will grace the audience in the upcoming rom-com She Came to Me, led by Peter Dinklage, set to premiere this October.

Sharing the spotlight with Hathaway is Galitzine, embodying the role of Hayes Campbell, the charismatic lead singer and poster boy of the boyband August Moon. Galitzine is truly making waves in his acting career this year. From his notable performances in Cinderella and Purple Hearts, he garnered massive attention for leading Prime Video's queer romantic comedy Red, White, and Royal Blue together with Taylor Zakhar Perez. And that's not all - soon after, he showcased his talent in the raunchy comedy Bottoms, starring alongside Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edeberi.

What Is ‘The Idea of You’ About?

The Idea of You focuses on Sophie, a 40-year-old single mom navigating life after her husband leaves her for a younger woman. Things take an unexpected turn when she takes her daughter to Coachella and crosses paths with Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old frontman of a boyband named August Moon. Surprisingly, they kick off a secret romance, but soon real life intrudes, and they grapple with the challenges of their distinct worlds and the strains on their relationship.

While there have been talks linking The Idea of You to Harry Styles, Lee has clarified that the novel wasn't meant to follow a typical romantic narrative or be classified as Harry Styles fanfic. During a conversation with Vogue, Lee highlighted that the core theme of the story revolves around a woman in her 40s embracing her sexuality and finding her true self. It's a journey of self-discovery at a stage when society often tends to stereotype women as no longer attractive, relevant, or complete.

Compared to the original source material, the film adaptation has a couple of slight changes. Instead of being called Solène, the leading lady goes by Sophie in the film. Sophie's character is 40, while Hayes is 24 in the movie. In the book, she's 39, and Hayes is 20. And the meet-cute? In the film, it happens at Coachella, but in the book, it's backstage at a concert in Las Vegas.

Is There A Trailer for ‘The Idea of You’?

Just like its release date, the trailer for The Idea of You isn’t available yet. Be sure to stick around for future updates!

What Is the Synopsis of the ‘The Idea of You’ Novel?

Although the complete official plot details for the film are yet to be fully confirmed, curious fans can get a glimpse of what to expect by checking out the official novel synopsis for The Idea of You.

“When Solène Marchand, the thirty-nine-year-old owner of a prestigious art gallery in Los Angeles, takes her adolescent daughter, Isabelle, to meet her favorite boy band, she does so reluctantly, at her ex-husband’s request. The last thing she is expecting is to make a connection with one of the members of the world-famous August Moon. But Hayes Campbell is clever, winning, confident, and posh, and the attraction is immediate. That he is all of twenty years old further complicates things. What begins as a series of clandestine trysts in various cities quickly evolves into an impassioned relationship. It is a journey that spans continents as they navigate each other’s disparate worlds: from stadium tours to international art fairs to secluded hideaways. And for Solène, it is as much a reclaiming of self, as it is a rediscovery of happiness and love. When their romance becomes a viral sensation, and both she and her daughter, the target of rabid fans and an insatiable media, Solène must face how her new status has impacted not only her life, but the lives of those closest to her.”

Who Is Making ‘The Idea of You’?

The Idea of You is a novel penned by Lee, whose past endeavors in the creative realm span across acting, writing, and producing. On the acting front, audiences might recognize her from roles alongside Will Smith in Hitch and Seven Pounds. In the Fifty Shades movies, Lee even played Ros Bailey, Christian Grey’s right-hand woman. The Idea of You marks Lee's debut novel, published by St. Martin's Press in 2017.

Showalter currently holds the directorial reins for The Idea of You. Fresh off directing the touching romantic drama Spoiler Alert in 2022, Showalter has garnered recognition for his co-writing and acting roles in the Wet Hot American Summer franchise and the Netflix series. Notably, he directed the Oscar-nominated romantic comedy The Big Sick, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Westfeldt is responsible for the film’s screenplay adaptation. Having made a significant impact with her indie film Kissing Jessica Stein in 2002, Westfeldt stepped into the directorial arena with her debut in the 2012 indie film Friends with Kids, a project in which she wore multiple hats as a writer, producer, and actor. In addition to her directorial ventures, Westfeldt has made notable guest appearances in various television shows, such as Grey’s Anatomy, This is Us and Girls.

The Idea of You is produced by Cathy Schulman through Welle Entertainment, alongside Gabrielle Union through her production company I’ll Have Another. Schulman’s past accolades include winning an Oscar for Best Picture for her production of Crash and has gone on to produce The Woman King, starring Viola Davis.