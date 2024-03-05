The Big Picture Fake band August Moon has an Instagram account with over 1,000 followers, teasing The Idea of You's rockstar romance.

The band's first single, "Dance Before We Walk," drops this week for fans' enjoyment.

The Idea of You , directed by Michael Showalter, adapts the best-selling novel featuring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

One of the best ways to make a movie live outside its own environment is making sure that it communicates with the outside world in as many ways as possible. For The Idea of You, this seems to be happening already. Today, a fake Instagram account was unveiled for August Moon, the fictional boy band that is an important part of the story. In it, Anne Hathaway’s (The Devil Wears Prada) character Solène falls in love with Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), a much younger man who sings in the group.

The August Moon Insta account is pretty much what you'd expect from a musical group. It has pictures of the boys in concerts and photoshoots, and somehow the fake band has already gathered over 1,000 followers in a short time span. For those looking forward to the movie, the account is also a great way to check out new images – which for now feature a lot of Galitzine and his other band mates, played by Viktor White (10 Eyes), Dakota Adan (East Los High), Raymond Cham Jr. (The Big Leap) and Jaiden Anthony, who’s making his feature film debut.

The insta account also reveals that the first single from fictional band August Moon drops this week: “Dance Before We Walk” will be the lead single of the boy band, and it becomes available to listen tomorrow. Of course, this is not the first time that a fictional band crosses over to real-life streaming platforms and albums, but this always adds a bit of fun to the experience, with the bonus of getting fans hyped up for the movie and making them really feel like fans of the band going into theaters to watch a performance in The Idea of You.

The Rockstar Romance of 'The Idea of You'

We still don’t know how much of August Moon will be featured in The Idea of You, but it’s pretty safe to say that we’ll get plenty of band moments in the movie. The fake account suggests they filmed at least one concert for the group, so we’re bound to see that at some point. There’s also a whole other aspect of the movie that we’re yet to discover: Given that Hathaway was selected to play opposite Galitzine, we’re getting her perspective of the whole falling-in-love situation, as well as what it means for her.

The Idea of You is directed by Michael Showalter, who has already proven he’s got a keen eye for unique takes on romcoms – the biggest example being surprise hit The Big Sick. Showalter cowrites the script with Jennifer Westfeldt(Friends With Kids), and they both adapt the story from the best-selling novel by author Robinne Lee. The cast also features Ella Rubin (The Girl From Plainville), Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Reid Scott (Law & Order), Perry Mattfeld (In The Dark) and Graham Norton (Eurovision Song Contest).

The Idea of You is set to have an early premiere during this year’s SXSW Festival.