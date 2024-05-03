Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Idea of You.

It's always a complicated situation when creators try to adapt a hit novel for the screen, and it's even worse when they decide to change a huge aspect of the original story. Avid readers are already worried that the best parts of their favorite novel won't make it in the transition from book to movie, with many previous adaptations suffering critically for just how badly they failed to tell a story through some new medium - which is what makes 2024's The Idea of You such a marvel. Directed by Michael Showalter, this Amazon Prime film based on the novel by Robinne Lee was already extremely ambitious in trying to portray a romance with a decent-sized age gap while avoiding the creepy tropes similar plots typically fall into, and it created even more risks by having its climax veer sharply away from the source material's. Yet this film has shocked audiences in the best way, astounding with how it drew them into the atypical romance while doing something that few adaptations have ever done successfully: it created a brand-new ending even better than the original.

'The Idea of You's Ending Is an Improvement From the Book

While it did make some noticeable changes (like the ending in question), The Idea Of You worked hard to adapt the best parts of the story readers fell in love with back in 2017. It follows Soléne (played by the always exceptional Anne Hathaway) who, through a mishap while taking her daughter to a concert, meets and begins a whirlwind romance with one of the band members, Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). While this core premise is preserved, the film makes some differences to its initial setup; both Hayes and Soléne's daughter, Izzy (Ella Rubin), are aged up, with Hayes going from 20 to 24 and Izzy evolving from a tween to a socially-conscious high school senior. These ages let the film explore more mature themes through these characters, not only allowing Hayes to develop a deeper understanding of how toxic his industry is, but also featuring Izzy as a young adult who understands how unfairly women are treated in the media. These are marked shifts that benefit storytelling throughout, though the biggest change occurs in the final few minutes when the movie gives Soléne something the novel never allowed her: a happy ending.

Readers were heartbroken to devote 300+ pages to the tumultuous love story of Soléne and Hayes only to arrive at the end of Lee's book and learn that, despite their fiery passion, the two do not end up together. It was a devastating outcome that had many frustrated with the novel as it makes a concentrated effort to spotlight important issues women face today. From ageism to misogyny, its plot shows the authentic experiences of someone in Soléne's place to craft a realistic portrayal of how unfairly the media (and society as a whole) would treat a woman who would dare attempt to find happiness with a younger man. It's an amazing aspect of the story that many felt took on a much darker implication with how melancholy Soléne's final few pages were - what is the takeaway for readers if the end sees Soléne fail to overcome her critics and deny herself joy, as so many women have historically been forced to do? This isn't to discredit the ample amount of ways the book interrogates modern misogyny, but instead poses a question that the film thankfully answers: would the story's core message be more enlightening if, in the end, viewers saw this woman overcome her naysayers rather than give into them?

'The Idea of You' Explores the Complexities of Such a Relationship

Image via MGM Studios

Similar to its book, The Idea of You emphasizes how difficult a real experience like Soléne's would be and how much damage it would cause her and those around her. It presents this fantastical love story in a nuanced, mature way, recognizing how such a public affair would lead to immense backlash as people begin targeting both partners - and how, unfortunately, Soléne would receive much more disgusting and personal levels of hatred. It's a devastating but real result, showcasing the film's themes of sexism and the unfair expectations the public puts on women as she finds every aspect of her personal life attacked for having an adult, consensual relationship. The book also features this turmoil, with Soléne finally deeming the relationship too much due to the age difference and the complications it creates with her daughter, but seeing her relinquish her love in favor of calming those around her is heartbreaking to watch after a novel's-worth her rightfully calling out this discrimination. It displays a dark possibility that nobody should ever assume is inevitable, and is luckily one that the film chooses not to replicate.

A happy ending doesn't always mean an easy one, and The Idea of You movie knows that; its end sees Soléne and Hayes break up after the social backlash becomes too much for her daughter, with Hayes committing that in five years - when Izzy is in college and the media's fixation on their relationship has lessened - they'll pursue romance again. The last scene sees the two finally reunite, as in love as they ever were, in a sweetly complex finale that champions staying resolute in the face of unfair judgment and creates an amazing model of how complicated modern love can be. Soléne's ending wasn't a fairy tale one, but real-life romances rarely are. It was an intricate coming-together that maneuvered around people's biases and showed that through a commitment to one's own feelings and those you choose to love, people can have the true happiness romantic films (and novels) promise to so many of their protagonists.

'The Idea of You' Promises a Happy Ending - A Real One

In many ways, The Idea of You novel having such a heartbreaking ending rightfully stresses the horrible outcomes of the media's cruelty towards women. It's a book that highlights how online users treat others just trying to live their lives and the devastating effects this has on these people, making readers question where they see this kind of behavior and how they can work to end it. It's a hauntingly accurate representation of mistreatment, but it leaves out a necessary element of hardship that audiences should always remember: you can overcome. Especially for someone like Soléne, who is attacked unjustly for so many reasons she has no control over, people who see themselves in this character must know that there is always a path through hatred and that relying on those you trust can help you overcome those terrible experiences. It will never be as direct as so many romantic comedies try to paint it as, but with The Idea of You's movie ending, it shows viewers - and readers - that no matter what you may face, love and some time will always get you through it.

