Originally premiering at SXSW in March, The Idea of You's initial critical response suggests it's going to be one of the biggest rom-coms of the year. Based on Robinne Lee's best-selling novel of the same name, the movie was one that legions of the source material's supporters had long called for, with the first announcement of the project being met with great applause.

Written by Jennifer Westfeldt and directed by Michael Showalter, the talented team behind the project suggests that the movie is in safe hands. Here is a look at the cast and characters set to appear in The Idea of You.

Anne Hathaway

Solène Marchand

The ever-iconic Anne Hathaway is the biggest addition to the cast of this adaptation, with her first being cast back in August 2022. Hathaway is set to portray Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old divorcee who takes her daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) on a trip to Coachella. However, what Solène doesn't expect is to find romance on the trip, certainly not from the frontman of the festival's biggest acts - August Moon.

After first making a name for herself on the series Get Real, Hathaway's rise to the top of Hollywood has been nothing short of impressive. From thriving in the cutthroat world of fashion in The Devil Wears Prada to donning one of the most famous suits in all of DC as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, there is perhaps nothing Hathaway is yet to accomplish. Her biggest achievement to date still comes from her Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress for Les Misérables back in 2013. As well as The Idea of You, Hathaway will also be starring alongside Hunter Schafer and Michaela Coel in David Lowery's musical drama, Mother Mary.

Nicholas Galitzine

Hayes Campbell

Every good rom-com needs a central couple, with Hayes Campbell making up the second half of The Idea of You's romantic pair. The lead singer of August Moon and inspired by Harry Styles, Campbell's musical fame has taken him to the heady festival heights of Coachella, although he definitely isn't expecting to fall in love whilst there, and certainly not with someone almost 20 years older than him.

Even though he only made his screen debut back in 2014, the subsequent decade has seen Nicholas Galitzine appear in the likes of the critically acclaimed Bottoms, Purple Hearts, and Prince Henry in Red, White, and Royal Blue. Not just a star of the big screen, Galitzine has also appeared in several TV roles, most recently starring as George in the Starz miniseries Mary & George.

Ella Rubin

Izzy

The talented Ella Rubin portrays Izzy in The Idea of You, the 15-year-old daughter of Hathaway's Solène. Together, the pair go to Coachella, with Izzy winning the chance to meet the boys of August Moon backstage, an incident that would unexpectedly turn into a meet-cute for her mother.

From Gossip Girl to The Chair, Ella Rubin's burgeoning career is already brimming with eye-catching credits. Also appearing in the likes of the critically acclaimed Masters of the Air and as Natalie Gibson in The Girl from Plainville, Ella Rubin will soon appear alongside the likes of Katherine Waterston and Chris Klein in the next installment in the Fear Street franchise, Prom Queen.

Reid Scott

Daniel

Father to Izzy and ex-husband of Solène, Daniel is in fact the initiator of the trip to Coachella, with him hoping to take his daughter on what would be the trip of a lifetime. However, Daniel realizes at the last minute that he is unable to take her, begging his ex-wife to take her instead and, inadvertently, sending his former partner and the mother of his child on a trip to find love.

A recognizable face that has appeared on our screens consistently throughout the 21st Century, Reid Scott began his on-screen career in commercials, before quickly moving into television on the likes of That '70s Show and It's All Relative. Since then, Scott is best known for portraying Brando in the comedy My Boys, Gordon Ford in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Dan Egan in the hit HBO comedy Veep, a performance that earned him and the rest of his cast the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2018. Excitingly, Scott was recently added to the cast of Law & Order for Season 23, with the season premiering back in January.

Annie Mumolo

Tracy

Colleague and confidant of Solène, Tracy provides comic relief and often unusual advice for her best friend whilst the wild world of romance is spinning uncontrollably around her.

An actor, writer, and producer with a keen eye for everything comic, the hilarious mind of Annie Mumolo is a wonderful addition to The Idea of You's already impressive cast. From About a Boy to Bad Moms and even Barbie, Mumolo is best known for her scene-stealing comedic performances, such as that of the nervous flyer in Bridesmaids and Barb in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Recently, Mumolo has appeared in the likes of Murder Mystery 2, Miracle Workers, and Joy Ride.

Viktor White, Raymond Cham Jr., Dakota Adan, and Jaiden Anthony

Members of August Moon

Perhaps one of the most intriguing additions to the upcoming Idea of You is the fictional boy band, August Moon. However, 'fictional' may not be quite the right word, with the introduction of the band's Instagram account, now with over 23,000 followers, placing them firmly within the realm of reality.

An integral part of The Idea of You's narrative, the band is made up of members Simon, Oliver, Rory, and Adrian (as well as the movie's male lead, Hayes) played by the talented Viktor White, Raymond Cham Jr., Dakota Adan, Jaiden Anthony, and, of course, Galitzine. White brings an enormous amount of experience in the world of dance to the band, with Cham Jr. a man with many a performance alongside some other great artists on the iconic Coachella stage. Both Adan and Anthony, although seemingly less than their other band members, also have on-stage experience, with this movie being the first film credit for two of the crew.

The Idea of You premieres on May 2 exclusively on Prime Video.

