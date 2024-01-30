The Big Picture The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is closing out SXSW 2024, promising a fresh and fun take on rom-coms.

The movie follows the unexpected romance between a 40-year-old single mom and a 24-year-old lead singer of a popular boy band.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film features a talented cast and is based on the novel by Robinne Lee. Get ready for a delightful romantic comedy experience.

Amazon is bringing fans a delicious rom-com at this year’s South by Southwest Film & TV Festival (SXSW). The Idea of You starring Anne Hathway and Nicholas Galitzine will close out the film festival this year. The movie follows the relationship between a 40-something single mom with a young guy. To mark the occasion the streamer also revealed the first look at the film. The image doesn’t give away much but sees a very suave Galitzine walking down the road with Hathway and the two look completely smitten with each other. By the looks of the image, the film seems like a fresh, fun take on the romcoms with its bright colors and dream-esque cinematography.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the movie follows a 40-year-old single mom, Solène (Hathway) who begins an unexpected romance with Hayes, a 24-year-old lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. The two meet at the Coachella Music Festival, where Solène unexpectedly has to chaperone her teenage daughter. After the two have a chance encounter at the music festival, she finds herself drawn into a whirlwind romance. However, things take a turn when their affair is upended by Hayes’ superstar status, forcing her to come to terms with life in the spotlight.

The Cast and Crew Behind ‘The Idea of You’

The feature is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee and also stars Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony, and Dakota Adan. Showalter is a familiar face at the SXSW festival having previously screened numerous projects including Hello My Name Is Doris, The Big Sick, as well as episodes from his TV series Search Party.

Galitzine is well known for features like Cinderella starring alongside Camila Cabello and Billy Porter. Though Netflix’s Purple Hearts catapulted him to breakout success, he is coming hot off the success of the streamer’s Red, White, and Royal Blue where he starred opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez. Hathway has had a fruitful year, last year with features like Eileen, She Came to Me, and more. She’ll be next seen in the psychological thriller Mother’s Instinct starring alongside Jessica Chastain. After watching Hathway in several serious roles last year, it’ll be fun to watch her in a romantic comedy.

The Idea of You will close out SXSW which will run between March 8 to March 17. Meanwhile, you can check out the new image below and learn more about the feature with our guide here.