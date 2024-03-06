The Big Picture The movie The Idea of You features Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in a captivating R-rated romance premiering at SXSW.

The story follows a middle-aged mom who falls for a young pop star and Galitzine's character is loosely inspired by One Direction's Harry Styles.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast with a storyline that promises to capture fans of the book and new audiences.

There’s a lot of buzz going around Prime Video’s upcoming rom-comThe Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, based on the book of the same name by author Robinne Lee — which happens to be loosely inspired by Harry Styles​​​​​​. The movie is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming SXSW film festival before making its streaming debut. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a new look at the chemistry between its two lead actors, and it is everything avid book fans can dream of.

The steamy set of images highlights various cute moments between Hathaway’s Solène and Galitzine’s Hayes as they are seen strolling on a date and traveling on a private airplane. One image sees a rather intimate moment between the two, completely smitten with each other. Their chemistry is simply captivating. Another image shows Solène with her teenage daughter played by Ella Rubin at a concert while another sees Hayes performing with his boy band. Overall, the images capture the romance novel the movie is based on impeccably.

What Is ‘The Idea of You’ About?

Simply put, The Idea of You, chronicles the story of a middle-aged mom, who drives her teenage daughter to a music festival and chances upon meeting a young pop star. Initially, she discards the idea of dating a younger man, let alone one who is constantly followed by paparazzi and fans. But she eventually gives in and enjoys a whirlwind romance until things come crashing down. Lee reveals that the idea germinated when she "was up late surfing music videos on YouTube" and came across Styles, describing him as a “boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to ... It was like art ... [And] he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted."

She then researched more about One Direction and combined her ideas with a few other real-life men, including Prince Harry, Eddie Redmayne, some of her exes, and her husband to make up the fictional character of Hayes. So, technically, Hayes is the man of your dreams and then some. The premise and characters are exciting, and it will be fascinating to see this story unfold. The book already has a massive fan following, and it’ll likely capture a new audience when the movie hits streaming.

The movie also casts Rubin as Izzy, Reid Scott as Daniel, Jordan Aaron Hall as Zeke, Jaiden Anthony as Adrian, Raymond Cham Jr as Oliver, Viktor White as Simon, Dakota Adan as Rory, Annie Mumolo as Tracy, and Perry Mattfeld as Eva. The feature is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay adapted by Jennifer Westfeldt.

The Idea of You drops on Prime Video on May 2. You can check out the new images above and learn more about the film here.