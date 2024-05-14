The Big Picture Prime Video's romantic comedy The Idea of You breaks records with a massive 50 million views in just two weeks on Prime Video.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the film follows a 40-year-old single mom's unexpected romance with a 24-year-old singer.

Prime Video continues to deliver hits with shows like Invincible and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while The Boys Season 4 premieres soon.

One of the spiciest and most talked-about romantic comedies of the year has experienced extraordinary success following its premiere. Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM studios, announced that The Idea of You broke the studio's record for a romantic comedy, hauling in a gargantuan 50 million views in the two weeks since it arrived on Prime Video. The film stars rom-com legend Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, best known for his work in Netflix's Purple Hearts and Prime's Red, White, & Royal Blue — which recently received a sequel announcement. The Idea of You is based on the novel of the same name by author Robinne Lee, who served as a producer on the film.

Rapaport appeared thrilled when discussing the success of The Idea of You, highlighting how the film has been breaking records even before its release:

"The extraordinary reception of The Idea of You has been thrilling — even leading up to the release, with its record-breaking trailer views to its chart-topping soundtrack. And now, audiences have truly fallen for this film, and we could not be prouder of our stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the brilliant vision of Michael Showaleter, and the rest of the enormously talented cast and filmmaking team who made this such a smashing success."

The Idea of You follows Soléne (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who strikes up an unsuspecting romance with the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, Hayes Campbell (Galitzine). The film has resonated well with both critics and audiences, earning a "certified fresh" score of 84% from reviewers and a slightly lower but still respectable score of 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

2024 Has Been a Big Year for Prime Video With More Coming

Close

Amazon has established Prime Video as a formidable player in the streaming arena, consistently releasing hits in different genres to keep a wide array of viewers happy. The platform has experienced tremendous success with the first two seasons of Invincible, the animated comic book series by Robert Kirkland, and also had the remake of the 2005 classic Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which was led by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and was recently renewed for Season 2. Upcoming on the Prime Video slate is The Boys Season 4, which debuts the first three episodes on June 13 and has already been greenlit for Season 5 ahead of the Season 4 premiere.

The Idea of You is now streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage on other Amazon projects.

Watch on Prime Video