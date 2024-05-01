The Big Picture The Idea of You offers a fresh take on a well-worn story, focusing on emotional connection over power dynamics.

It is a spectacle to see a musician onstage, dancing and singing their heart out to a crowd of people just in absolute frenzy over the performance. The starstruck feeling only intensifies when fans begin to dream about meeting that pop artist on a casual outing and fantasize about a meant-to-be romance. Yet, in The Idea of You, a book-to-screen adaptation directed by Michael Showalter, the concept of falling in love with a famous heartthrob is taken in an entirely different direction. Instead of a fan stumbling upon their idol, a nonchalant single mom (played by Anne Hathaway) takes her teenage daughter to meet a boy band and ends up enamored by one of its lead singers (who she is only familiar with because her daughter used to be obsessed with them in middle school). As you might've guessed, the feeling is mutual, and like any traditional rom-com, love is in the air. However, beyond the romance onscreen, the film's originality lies in its ability to offer an alternate view of the term "coming-of-age."

What Is 'The Idea of You' About?

Solène, a just-turned-40 single mother, devotes her life to raising her teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) and keeping her art gallery in Silver Lake up and running. As she prepares for a camping trip, determined to disconnect from the world while Izzy enjoys Coachella with high school friends and her father/Solène's ex, Daniel (played by Reid Scott), Solène is caught off guard by a sudden change of plans.

Instead of staying inside a tent next to a campfire, Solène ends up at one of the hottest music festivals of the year and happens to bump into a pop star on the way to the bathroom. The artist's name is Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a member of a major boy band called August Moon (whose sound and formation give major One Direction vibes). With an organic meet-cute and a lasting impression, things escalate between the two. However, their love bubble doesn't last long as the paparazzi and internet scrutiny takes a toll on them. This leads the couple to question whether their desire to be together is causing more harm than good.

'The Idea of You' Is Fueled By Its Leads and a Different Outlook on the Age-Gap Romance

It can be easy to be judgmental of a film like this at first glance when thinking about previous portrayals of older women dating younger men onscreen. There is a common thread of female characters preying on younger boys, often using their position of power to control their partners (who are usually minors) into being dependent on them. What sets The Idea of You apart is the natural connection that Solène and Hayes have. Their love isn't just about physical attraction (although they spend plenty of time in hotel rooms) and does not emphasize power imbalance. Both protagonists meet each other at a time when they are most vulnerable and in need of change.

Solène still feels shattered by her ex-husband's betrayal, while Hayes was propelled to stardom so early on that he often wonders whether his career is fleeting (even Izzy is no longer into his music like before). The two are on the same page about what they are in search of in the dating realm, despite their age difference. Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt's script has a keen eye in making this story far from a cautionary tale, giving way for Hathaway and Galitzine's undeniable chemistry to flourish. Their scenes together fuel the film with a pitch-perfect mix of charm and heat.

The actors have a lot of experience in the rom-com genre (having starred in classics like The Princess Diaries and modern hits like Red, White, and Royal Blue), which is a valuable asset in making this project worthwhile for viewers craving more organic and well-executed love onscreen. Although The Idea of You will land on streaming instead of getting a theatrical run, it is easy to imagine viewers at home giggling every time the couple shares a passionate kiss and sympathizing with them when the internet offers brutal judgments (especially targeted towards Solène) about their bond.

'The Idea of You' Is Also an Authentic Coming-of-Age Journey

This rom-com also deconstructs the perception that a 40-year-old woman has learned everything she needs to in life. Hathaway's character might've gained experience throughout the years when it comes to motherhood, but she is still lost in a dating scene with a limited pool. Hayes doesn't just represent her boldness in love but also ensures this is a coming-of-age journey.

What is deemed by most of the online critics as a midlife crisis becomes an awakening for Solène. It's not just about her exploring the world on private jets next to her musician boyfriend, but rather the mending of her broken heart. Although romance might be the hook here, Hathaway's journey into becoming a confident woman keeps the film interesting. The actress has a magnetism to her that makes it believable that she can be a responsible and nurturing mom, as well as a woman feeling youthful while falling for a younger man.

'The Idea of You's Boy Band Is Left Out in This Two-Person Show

Yet amid the script's nuances and the passion brought to the screen by the two leads, the supporting elements to this narrative feel irrelevant. Galitzine does have the looks, talent, and stage presence that check off the boxes for a boy band member, but the boy band itself feels like a one-man show. The music, written by Savan Kotecha, is boy band material (after all, he also wrote music for One Direction), but the emphasis on only Galitzine's vocals makes the whole idea of him being part of a group, rather than a solo act, unconvincing.

Although the headlines about Hayes and Solène's relationship blame her for taking his eyes off his career, there is no insight whatsoever from other August Moon members or managers into Hayes' love life, which limits the character's arc aside from the romance that unfolds onscreen. There is also barely any interaction between Hayes and Izzy, which doesn't make sense considering that she is Solène's daughter and greatest priority. In other words, sometimes it seems like the character's only function is to be a famous boyfriend. He never truly interacts with his partner's social circle and rarely engages with his own (except for Coachella, as well as a brief scene by the pool with the rest of the band in Europe).

Showalter's The Idea of You scores points when it comes to providing a nuanced view of an age-gap romance and candid performances from both Hathaway and Galitzine. Although their romance is fully developed during the film's runtime, and Solène undergoes a compelling coming-of-age journey, the music and boy band elements here don't add depth to Hayes' arc. Nonetheless, the adaptation's charming qualities outweigh the flaws, proving to be one of the better rom-coms to come out in recent years. It's enjoyable, sexy, and features a romance worth rooting for — because the only red flag here is the public's reaction to their relationship. What starts as a fling becomes something more by the end, with a pleasing finale that diverges from Robinne Lee's novel.

The Idea of You (2024) Review Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's age-gap romance is fueled by their chemistry, but underserves one of its protagonists. 7 10 Pros This rom-com brings a respectable and nuanced take on an older woman falling for a younger man.

Hathaway's character shows that coming-of-age isn't just for the tweens.

Hathaway and Galitzine use their rom-com experience to their advantage in this film. Cons Hayes' character arc is impacted by the lack of emphasis on his music career and boy band involvement.

Aside from the romance, Galitzine doesn't have much to work with in comparison to Hathaway.

The Idea of You is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. starting May 2.

