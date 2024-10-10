Earlier this year, Amazon Prime brought a new spin to the rom-com genre with its hit flick, The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. Based on Robinne Le’s novel of the same name, the movie stole fans’ hearts, resulting in massive viewership numbers upon its release. While streaming studios love to announce a sequel to their hit shows or movies, there’s no official word on the rom-com sequel, yet. In a recent conversation with Variety, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, and Kelly Day, VP of international for Prime Video, hinted at the streamer’s plan for a sequel.

Directed by Michael Showalter, who co-wrote the script with Jennifer Westfeldt, the feature told a heartwarming story of a 40-year-old single mom who strikes up an unsuspecting romance with the 24-year-old. “Maybe! We announced that we’re making a “Red, White & Royal Blue” sequel [also starring Galitzine],” the duo said speaking of a potential sequel, “So you can look for us wanting to deliver more when there’s something that’s been so successful like that.” They further added,

“But we’re definitely in business with [“The Idea of You”] director Michael Showalter — who’s not a woman, but he certainly did an incredible job bringing a very female story to light — and we see him as a preferred partner on some other things in the romantic comedy space.”

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine Display Sizzling Chemistry

Image via MGM Studios

The movie follows, Soléne (Hathaway), a single mom, who chauffeurs her teenage daughter and her friends to the Coachella festival. Here she meets the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, Hayes Campbell (Galitzine). As the two strike up an unsuspecting romance, things soon start to fall apart as their affair gets a lot of media attention. The movie works for several reasons, from a realistic story, sassy characters, and the amazing chemistry between the lead actors, which fans would love to see again. Speaking to Collider, Showalter previously revealed, their chemistry shined right from the auditions.

“There was a moment when Nick came in and did an audition with Anne that was a whole session. We spent a long afternoon together where we saw him singing, and we saw Anne and Nick improvising together and doing scenes together, and we saw their rapport that they had between each other. There was definitely a moment where Nick sang a song that he played on guitar, and to see the look on Anne’s face while he was singing the song to her, you knew that there was a spark there.”

The Idea of You is available on Prime to stream. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.