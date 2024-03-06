The Big Picture The trailer for The Idea of You shows a romantic drama starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

The film features a meet-cute at Coachella leading to a whirlwind romance, tackling age stigma.

The Idea of You premieres at SXSW and will be available on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

Nabbing the coveted spot as the closing title at the impending SXSW festivities, Michael Showalter’s romantic drama, The Idea of You has dropped its official trailer. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in a story that stemmed from a bit of fan-fic penned by Robinne Lee, the steamy teaser shows things heating up for the couple after a chance encounter at one of the biggest music festivals of the year set their world ablaze.

What would a romantic film be without a meet-cute? Diving right into the story of how they first met, the trailer sees Sophie (Hathaway) running into Hayes (Galitzine) backstage just as Hayes is about to take the stage at Coachella to perform with his boy band, August Moon. Immediately smitten by the charm and beauty of the 40-year-old divorcee, Hayes wastes no time in dedicating a song to her from the festival’s main stage. After returning from the desert and jumping back into her real life, Sophie is shocked to discover that Hayes has tracked her down under the guise of being a patron of her store. Connected by the beauty of art, music, and life, the couple kicks off their whirlwind romance, tossing the haters to the side and fully living for one another and the moment.

Pouring all of its energy into a reflection of society’s vision of women (specifically those above the age of 40), The Idea of You trailer is packed with purely joyful moments for Hathaway’s Sophie as she puts her reservations aside and allows herself to experience joy. Throughout the teaser, poppy music can be heard, an undoubtable echo of the music from the singer that was rumored to inspire Lee’s novel. Along with Hathaway and Galitzine, Showalter’s latest project also features performances from Ella Rubin (The Girl from Plainville), Reid Scott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), and Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark).

When Does ‘The Idea of You’ Come Out?

If you’re one of the lucky folks heading to SXSW, you’ll be able to call dibs on seeing the film before the rest of us as it will mark the close of the yearly all-things-entertainment festival. If you won’t be in Austin, The Idea of You will begin to heat up homes everywhere on May 2 when it hits Prime Video.