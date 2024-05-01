Anne Hathaway is returning to the world of rom-coms with The Idea of You. Based on the Robinne Lee novel of the same name, The Idea of You tells the story of a whirlwind romance between a single mother and a world-famous pop star. While others may judge the 15-year age gap between the two, that doesn't stop them from engaging in what may very well be true love. Their relationship will no doubt go through several challenges

Romantic comedies have always been Anne Hataway's bread and butter, even dating back to The Princess Diaries films (and a third Princess Diaries movie is reportedly on the way). The return to the genre is certainly exciting for fans of the Academy Award-winning star, so the question remains, when can those said fans watch her latest feature? To find out when and how you can watch Anne Hathaway's newest rom-com, here is where you can watch The Idea of You.

The Idea of You will be released worldwide starting on Thursday, May 2, 2024, following the film's world premiere at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival.

When Will 'The Idea of You' Be on Streaming?

The Idea of You will be making its exclusive streaming home on Prime Video when the film finally premiers in early May. The new film is a great headliner for a rock-solid May line-up, which notably features the long-awaited second season of Outer Range. It's a month that's also wedged between two of the most anticipated shows of 2024, those being the debut season of the popular video game adaptation Fallout, and the bound-to-be-gruesome Season 4 of The Boys.

Prime Video currently has a base subscription plan of $8.99 per month, which only includes access to Amazon Prime's video service. Amazon Prime proper costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which includes Prime Video and the long list of added benefits for the rest of Amazon's services. All Prime Video subscriptions now come with limited ads by default but can be removed entirely by paying an additional $2.99 per month.

Will 'The Idea of You' Ever Receive a Physical Release?

It's quite difficult to say whether or not The Idea of You will even get a physical release on DVD or Blu-ray. Physical media production is at an all-time low, with the only exceptions being big-budget blockbusters. While not entirely impossible, it's probably best to assume The Idea of You will only be available to stream on Prime Video for the foreseeable future.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Idea of You'

The main trailer for The Idea of You was released by Prime Video on March 6, 2024, introducing audiences to Robinne Lee's romance novel coming to life. The trailer begins with Solène (Anne Hathaway) and Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) explaining the story of how they met. While attending a music festival, Solène happens to bump into Hayes, who is the lead singer of a famous band called August Moon. The encounter was exciting and Solène assumed she'd never see him again, until Hayes surprisingly shows up at her art gallery. Solène is understandably concerned about the age gap between them, but that doesn't bother Hayes one bit, and their surprising whirlwind romance begins with a bang.

What Is 'The Idea of You' About?

The official plot synopsis of The Idea of You reads as follows:

"Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène, a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."

Other Anne Hathaway Movies You Can Watch Right Now

'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

Anne Hathaway's rise to stardom arguably began with 2001's The Princess Diaries - a delightful comedy with a gloriously interesting premise. Young Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) was living life as an ordinary teenager, dealing with the everyday struggles that teens live with every day. Her life changes drastically when she learns her grandmother, Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), is the queen of a foreign country, thus making her a true princess. With this discovery, Mia's grandmother attempts to teach her everything she needs to know about being a princess.

'Ella Enchanted' (2004)

Ella Enchanted is another fantasy film, but it's one that's quite a bit more satirical. A spin on the classic Cinderella fairy tale, Ella (Anne Hathaway) was given a "gift" from her troublesome fairy godmother that forces her to be unflinchingly obedient, following any command that anyone tells her. This obviously creates a lot of problems, and with the help of a few friends, Ella embarks on a quest to find her fairy godmother and get her to reverse the spell. Along the way, Ella falls in love with a dashing and noble prince, all while the prince's evil uncle has nefarious plans for the kingdom.

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Easily one of Hathaway's most iconic roles is The Devil Wears Prada, where she plays an aspiring fashion designer who has a hellish boss. Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is constantly forced to "gird her lions" against her boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), who wields passive aggression as if it were a weapon. The more Andy earns the respect and admiration of Miranda, the more she begins to realize her boss may not be as cruel as she initially seems.

