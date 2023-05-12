Mubi has set a release date for a theatrical run of a remastered version of Lars Von Trier's film The Idiots ahead of its 25th anniversary, following an acquisition of 11 of the controversial director's films. The film, which first premiered at the Cannes FIlm Festival back in 1998, was met with widespread criticism upon its release - though was however controversially nominated for the Palme d'Or at the festival despite this.

The Idiots will see a theatrical rerelease following a remaster by Zentropa Post Production, distributed by Mubi. This follows the streaming service's acquisition of 11 of Von Trier's films, including the Europa Trilogy (The Element of Crime, Epidemic, Europa), Breaking the Waves (1996), Dancer in the Dark (2000), Dogville (2003), The Five Obstructions (2003), Manderlay (2005), The Boss of it All (2006) and Antichrist (2009). In addition to the Von Trier films, Mubi also recently acquired 50 Sony Pictures features, as well as new remasters of Von Trier's series The Kingdom and The Kingdom Exodus back in 2022.

The Idiots was produced following the Dogme 95 manifesto, a film movement established by Von Trier and fellow Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg which aimed to provide a greater focus on traditional storytelling and performances in response to what the filmmakers perceived as an overdependence on technology. The film focuses on an anti-bourgeois commune who seek to release their "inner idiots" through behaving as though they were mentally or physically disabled in public. The film unsurprisingly faced widespread backlash upon its release - film critic Mark Kermode was famously ejected from its premiere screening at Cannes for heckling - and was heavily censored for subsequent releases.

Image via October Films

RELATED: Every Lars von Trier Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Lars Von Trier is a Controversial Figure

The Idiots is but one of Von Trier's controversial works, as the director remains a polarizing figure in the filmmaking industry. His films have oft been accused of an indulgence of misogyny, violence, sex, and ableism. In addition to this, the director faced criticism for comments he made at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2011 while promoting his film Melancholia starring Kirsten Dunst (following which he was banned from the festival for seven years), as well as accusations of unprofessional behavior and psychological abuse on set (it was also heavily implied by musician Björk that the director was sexually inappropriate toward her during the production of his film Dancer in the Dark, in which Björk starred). Despite all this, Von Trier remains one of the most influential auteurs working today.

Following the acquisition - a deal that was brokered by TrustNordisk - Mubi will release the 4K restoration of the controversial film theatrically on June 16, with this being followed by an exclusive release to its streaming service.