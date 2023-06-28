With four episodes down and only one left, Sam Levinson's The Idol has somehow based its entire existence on vibes. While the creators might think that this is the whole point of it all—to feel—it doesn't necessarily make for the most compelling television. It turns out that you need a plot in order to have any sort of successful series, and this one's got none up its sleeve.

While the lack of a plot is certainly an issue, the show's largest problem lies within the fact that there's simply zero character development whatsoever. When you only have surface-level information about characters, it's tough for the audience to form any sort of connection to them, negative or otherwise, and after four episodes, we don't know much more than when we first began.

'The Idol's Plot Is Practically Nonexistent

The series is almost over and there's little to be said for who any of these people are or how they've grown over the past four episodes. And if that wasn't enough, there isn't much plot development, either, given that we've mostly been relegated to Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) house, which has basically become one, big cesspool of vibes gone rotten. Frankly, The Idol's biggest sin is that it's pretty damn boring.

At this point, The Idol has turned into that scene in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory where Charlie's grandparents are collectively living out their lives in one, massive bed together, except The Idol is far less charming and has way more alcohol and drugs. The thing is, the alcohol and drugs aren't even the main issue when it comes to this group of people: it's the sheer mental and physical abuse that's the problem, and that all trickles down from Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye). The series is almost over and we really haven't gotten anywhere when it comes to solving this issue or figuring out why it's happening in the first place.

We've only gotten tiny crumbs of information about Tedros and his past, and we're not even sure if those crumbs are even true because they're not from super reliable sources. Essentially, we know nothing except for what's playing out on screen, which—up until this point—has just been a bunch of hanging out in dark rooms set to Tesfaye's music. There's no reason to believe that any of this will change for the final episode, and even if it miraculously did, there's still not enough time to wrap up the story, whatever that story may be.

‘The Idol’s Focus on Vibes Is Not Working

When a series is essentially planned around the premise of vibes, nothing of substance can actually occur because there was no time carved out for any sort of real plot. Sure, the point of The Idol could simply be placing a spotlight on the trials and tribulations of being in the public eye, but because so much of it revolves around the mystery of Tedros and his cult-like influence, whatever that original point was has gotten lost in the sauce.

One plot point that really didn't make any sense to introduce was the one about Jocelyn's backup dancer, Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane), being scooped up for a record deal after Jocelyn was proving to be tough to work with and a bit all over the place. It's a fascinating dynamic to explore, but with the lack of time, there was no reason to bring the storyline in when there would never be enough time to do it justice. While it could've caused a larger rift between the two, all that ended up happening was Dyanne asking Jocelyn if it would be cool for her to take over her single, "World Class Sinner," which resulted in Jocelyn basically just shrugging it off.

Seinfeld has long been described as the "show about nothing," but Seinfeld was successful because in that nothingness, there was something: character details are revealed, and multiple plotlines occur at the same time, all of which culminates at the end of each episode with one moment that somehow combines them all. The Idol almost could've been a series about vibes, but without any character or plot development to back it up, it really is the epitome of a show about nothing.

Thankfully, 'The Idol' Is Almost Over

Season 1 of The Idol is ending earlier than expected. Though the show was originally set to be six episodes, it was just recently announced that The Idol would be stopping things at Episode 5, meaning that we have quite a bit to cover in this final episode on Sunday. But because we know so little about each character, it's almost like the series doesn't even have to wrap itself up since there's nothing to wrap up in the first place. With the amount of criticism that this show has received, no one would really blink an eye if they decided to end things abruptly or leave multiple loose ends, and given that a Season 2 is unlikely, it wouldn't matter for the future of the series.

More than anything else, this entire series has been one major shrug of the shoulders. Nothing in the show seems to really matter to any of the characters, so why should it matter to us as the audience? It's tough to tell if Sam Levinson thinks that passing off "vibes" as a television show would actually work well on screen, but after four episodes, it's clear that you can't just expect viewers to immediately fall in line for a show that is vibe-y. Levinson's Euphoria certainly is vibe-y, but there's substance to what is being told on screen: in essence, the vibes are secondary—the plot comes first. Because so many people enjoy the vibe of that show, it would seem like a solid plan to simply forego the tougher parts of creating a series and focus on what was thought to be the main draw. Unfortunately for The Idol, it turns out viewers are a bit tougher to convince than that.

With one episode left, it'll be telling to see if the final episode of The Idol decides to stick to its guns one last time or attempt to tie things up in a more refreshing manner, but either way, the series did accomplish one thing: it got the people talking. Without discourse, shows like this one wouldn't be as interesting to watch; in a weird sort of way, many of us have been watching just to see if the series would get any better. And while it hasn't so far, we can still talk about it until the next episode airs.