This month, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is stirring up controversy with his upcoming HBO series The Idol. Co-created by Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, The Idol brings viewers into the sordid world of pop sensation Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). After having a nervous breakdown, Jocelyn is ready to return to music, set on claiming the title of the "greatest and sexiest pop star in America." Enter Tedros (Tesfaye), a cult leader and club owner whom Jocelyn is quickly drawn to. As Jocelyn and Tedros begin a relationship, Jocelyn's creative fire is reignited, pushing her in different ways as she rebrands. However, she doesn't yet know whether Tedros is really on her side, or if he will send her right back to the dark recesses of her mind.

Despite a push in promotion for the series, The Idol and Sam Levinson have been the center of quite a bit of controversy surrounding the content of the series and Levinson's involvement. The creative team also allegedly created a toxic work environment, only fueling the general audience's distaste towards the series. Additionally, The Idol has yet to garner any particular positive reactions, with critics already blasting the show. As The Idol train keeps on chugging, we've compiled a guide to the ensemble cast and who they play in the series.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

Lily-Rose Depp leads The Idol as its core pop singer Jocelyn. She is a rising pop idol who tries to get her career back on track after experiencing a nervous breakdown during her previous tour. Whatever happened in the past, Jocelyn is determined to continue pushing forward, largely thanks to Tedros (Abel Tesfaye), a cult leader. The two spark an intense romance that may or may not lead Jocelyn down a rocky path.

Lily-Rose Depp's first major feature role was in Yoga Hosers, a horror comedy from Kevin Smith. She went on to star in features such as The King, Voyagers, and Silent Night. Depp also starred in The Dancer, for which she received a César Awards nomination in France. The Idol marks her first major role in television.

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye as Tedros

Abel Tesfaye, widely known by his stage name The Weeknd, stars as Tedros. Tedros is a nightclub owner who has a murky past and equally murky motives. He heads a modern-day cult that brings Jocelyn into the fray when the pair begins a romantic relationship with each other. Tedros has his own questionable ideas for Jocelyn and her new image, being a major reason why she heads down the paths she does career-wise. Despite their relationship going relatively okay, there's no telling whether Tedros will ultimately help Jocelyn in the long run or be her downfall.

Through much of his career thus far, Tesfaye is primarily recognized for his music as The Weeknd. He has several full-length albums and singles, with his most recent album, Dawn FM, released in 2022. This year, he released a deluxe version of his album Starboy, which was initially released in 2016. Tesfaye has been featured on movie soundtracks along with his own albums, including those for Avatar: The Way of the Water and Black Panther. He also contributes to the soundtrack for The Idol.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny is an important person in Jocelyn's life. She is one of Jocelyn's close friends and confidantes. Based on the trailers so far, it also seems like Destiny supports Jocelyn in her endeavors, offering words of encouragement to keep Jocelyn on track.

Randolph has acted in a variety of film and television projects, more recently starring in the adaptation of On the Come Up, The Lost City, and lending her voice to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. In TV, she recurred in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building as Detective Williams and starred in the voice cast for Chicago Party Aunt as Tina. Some of Randolph's other notable projects include Dolemite Is My Name, High Fidelity the series, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, among others.

Jane Adams as Nikki

Jane Adams as Nikki is another person involved with Jocelyn. Nikki is a record label executive who doesn't seem to be fully on board with Jocelyn's new rebranding. Despite her reservations, she continues to try and promote Jocelyn as best she can. Previously, Jane Adams has starred in several recognizable projects, most recently starring in Max's original series Hacks. Viewers may also recognize her from shows like Sneaky Pete and Frasier, and movies like She Dies Tomorrow and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, among others.

Dan Levy as Jocelyn's Publicist

Jocelyn's publicist obviously is a major part of Jocelyn's career. His only goal is to promote her in the most beneficial ways, including trying to land Jocelyn on major magazine covers. However, Tedros doesn't always seem to agree with the character's decisions. Whatever Tedros' motives are, he seems to want to maintain control over Jocelyn's image, causing quite a bit of clashing with her publicist.

While Dan Levy has many projects under his belt, he is best known for co-creating, executive producing, writing, and starring in the beloved Emmy-Award-winning sitcom Schitt's Creek. The series ran for six seasons and also starred Levy's father Eugene Levy, his sister Sarah Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy. More recently, Levy created, executive produced, and judged for the cooking competition show The Big Brunch.

Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne

Jennie Ruby Jane is another friend of Jocelyn's, Dyanne. The two are together when Jocelyn first meets Tedros. Similar to Jocelyn, it seems that Dyanne also has a wild spirit and doesn't turn down a good time with her friend. Jane makes her acting debut as Dyanne. Prior to The Idol, Jane is best known by her stage name Jennie and is a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Apart from her work with the group, Jennie also dabbles in solo music.

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Moses Sumney plays Izaak, a member of Tedros' cult who often time around Tedros and Jocelyn. Izaak is deeply loyal to Tedros, something that Tedros may very likely take advantage of. In the trailers, it also seems that Izaak has worked his way into Tedro's closest circle of confidantes and befriended Jocelyn along the way. Sumney fits right into the series as a singer-songwriter, composer, and music video director. He has several singles, EPs, and a couple of full-length albums under his belt, including his 2020 release Græ.

Who Else Is in The Idol?

Alongside the mentioned cast, the remainder of The Idol's cast includes a group of familiar and powerhouse names, many of whom are also appearing as part of Jocelyn's team. Hank Azaria plays one of Jocelyn's managers, Chaim. With a lengthy career under his belt, Azaria is best known for his voice work in The Simpsons. Singer Troye Sivan, who previously starred in Boy Erased, plays Xander. Rachel Sennott plays Leia. Sennott recently commanded the spotlight in Bodies Bodies Bodies and will next star in Bottoms. Suzanna Son (Red Rocket) plays Chloe. Hari Nef, known for Assassination Nation and the recent Bad Things, plays Talia. Nef will next appear in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie. Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds), record producer Mike Dean, and singer Ramsey also star in the series.