HBO's The Idol is a tragedy. Whether it works as one or not is another matter entirely, but, still, the show focuses on the downfall of a mentally unstable pop star who starts a relationship with a shady cult leader. Shot through Sam Levinson's exploitative lenses, that value pain and sex above everything else, there is little to no levity to be found in such a series. Protagonist Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is constantly submitted to physical and emotional abuse by both Tedros (Abel Tesfaye) and the members of her official entourage. And the worst part is she frequently doesn't even realize she's being abused. Add to that a backstory that includes a dead, equally abusive mother, a failed relationship, a mental breakdown, and some serious revenge porn, and you have one heck of a sad main character. However, a recent turn of events in The Idol has revealed that Jocelyn is far from being the most tragic character in her own tragedy.

We're talking, of course, of certain things that came to light in the show's fourth and penultimate episode, "Stars Belong to the World". And, no, we don't mean Xander's (Troye Sivan) abruptly halted singing career nor his torture at the hands of Tedros and Jocelyn, though that was also pretty horrifying to watch. Tragedy-wise, the most important part of "Stars Belong to the World" was definitely the unassuming conversation between Jocelyn's manager Dee (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) and one of the core members of Tedros' inner circle, the sensitive, yet always cheerful Chloe (Suzanna Son). It was a brief scene and one that had no further impact on the story whatsoever. Even so, this heartfelt moment made it pretty clear to everyone watching that Chloe is where the real tragedy lies in The Idol.

What Does Episode 4 of 'The Idol' Reveal About Chloe?

Image via HBO

In "Stars Belong to the World", Dee and her fellow manager Chaim (Hank Azaria) grow more and more concerned about Tedros' influence over Jocelyn as they find out some disturbing things about his past. In order to better understand what exactly is going on at Jocelyn's place, which Tedros has turned into his new cult compound, they hash out a plan to have Dee infiltrate the whole operation. While at the mansion, Dee is approached by a buoyant young woman who is excited to learn that her real name is Destiny. Said woman - or shall we say, girl? - is none other than Chloe, Tedros' most energetic follower and one of the first to move into Jocelyn's mansion.

Upon meeting Dee, Chloe pulls her aside and shows her some of her music. Dee is immediately taken by Chloe's unique voice and command of the piano. After giving her some vocal advice, she starts asking her questions about how she came to live with Tedros. Joyous as ever, Chloe responds that Tedros saved her life. According to her, she used to live in the streets before Tedros came along and gave her a place at his nightclub. In a sing-songy voice, she tells Dee that she used to be a heroin addict. But the real punch to the stomach comes when Dee asks Chloe how old she is. Before finally setting on 18, Chloe slips and almost tells Dee the truth: that she is actually 17.

Why Chloe Is 'The Idol's Most Tragic Character

Image via HBO

Dee is naturally taken aback by Chloe's age and everything that she went through during her short life. She tries to give her some advice that might help her leave Tedros behind, and Chloe listens intently, with tears in her eyes. From the look of it, she knows that Dee is coming from a place of genuine care and concern. But does that mean that she will follow her counsel? That is not an easy bet to make. Because, by all accounts, being by Tedros' side is the best life that Chloe has ever known. Thus, it is not a life that is easy to walk away from.

And therein lies the great tragedy of Chloe's character: she never had anything close to a healthy, happy life. The only escape that was offered her from her 17 years of trauma and abuse was more abuse. After all, The Idol makes it pretty clear to everyone that Tedros assaults his followers physically, emotionally, and sexually on a regular basis. There is nothing to suggest that Chloe is immune to that.

One could argue that her backstory doesn't differ that much from Jocelyn's. Ultimately, Jocelyn's past is also ridden with abuse and an absence of healthy relationships. However, Jocelyn is a grown woman who had an exit after her mother died. Even if those around her don't allow her to be her own self, she has the tools to take care of her life once Tedros is gone. As a kid, Chloe has nowhere to run to except back to the streets or to a dysfunctional household, if her song about family is to be believed.

Image via HBO

However, even before we learned of Chloe's background, she already gave us some pretty tragic vibes. The character owes that to Suzanna Son's incredible performance, which infuses Chloe with the perfect balance of buoyancy and sensitivity. From the get-go, Chloe strikes us as an incredibly delicate and empathic person, but, at the same time, she is constantly joyful, jumping up and down around the house as if she doesn't have a care in the world. It's almost as if she isn't aware of the horrors that she is being subjected to. Or maybe she is but believes that this is just the way of the world. It is hard to decide which conclusion is the saddest.

But perhaps the greatest tragedy of all when it comes to Chloe is how little she is explored in the show. Like many other secondary characters in The Idol, from Troye Sivan's Xander to Rachel Sennott's Leia, Chloe has a fascinating persona and is portrayed expertly by an amazing performer. Still, Levinson and Tesfaye squander the opportunity to develop her character in order to give more screen time to Jocelyn and, most importantly, Tedros. Precious time that could've been spent fleshing out Chloe and others like her is wasted on pointless sex scenes centered exclusively around Lily-Rose Depp's figure. To make things even sadder, Suzanna Son has announced that she has no plans of coming back to The Idol after original director Amy Seimetz was replaced by Levinson. This means that, if the show ever gets a Season 2, Son will not be around. Chloe will most likely never get the development that she deserved.