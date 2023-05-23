“Revolutionary” and “provocative” are two words that The Idol creator Sam Levinson used to describe his latest collaboration with HBO. The brain behind Euphoria paired up with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim to bring audiences a seedy look into the underbelly of the entertainment industry, but audiences are wondering if the trio may have pushed the envelope a little too far this time. The production just celebrated its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival to a wide panning by critics who used words like “disgust” to describe what they witnessed. But, during a press conference, Levinson and the rest of the cast stood by their work with Levinson commenting, “I think that sometimes things that might be revolutionary are taken too far.”

The idea of pushing things into max overdrive seems to come naturally for Levinson who’s dodged his fair share of complaints about Euphoria. From allegations of a toxic work environment (something that also plagued The Idol) to Barbie Ferreira stepping down from her role as Kat Hernandez as she didn’t see room for character evolution, the show has garnered just as much praise as it has distaste. Perhaps it’s because of this background that Levinson was able to field the negativity that’s not only coming from the critics but also the drama surrounding a Rolling Stone article that was published back in March.

Slamming The Idol as “twisted torture porn,” the article shared the viewpoints of a handful of folks close to the series who were sad to see it go off the rails. What started as a piece of “satire,” quickly became, “the thing it was satirizing,” one member said, citing Levinson’s takeover following Amy Seimetz’s departure as the helmer—something that was reported to have taken place due to Tesfaye’s worries that the story was leaning too much into a “female perspective.”

RELATED: Suzanna Son Lays Down Some Tracks in New 'The Idol' Image

Now that the cat’s out of the bag and the industry was finally given a chance to see how the series will play out, the cast and crew were faced with a lot of questions at the Cannes panel. As one could expect, the now infamous Rolling Stone article came into play with members of the press wondering how the cast and creative team felt about what was said. Levinson recalls having his wife read him the article before a lightbulb went off as he realized, “‘I think we’re about to have the biggest show of the summer.’” Seeming to praise the publication for the extra press they were giving his latest project, Levinson said that his only issue with the piece was “that they intentionally omitted anything that didn’t fit their narrative.”

Adding their two cents to how the production was run, series stars Lily-Rose Depp and Hank Azaria rushed to defend Levinson with the former calling the Rolling Stone’s reporting “false,” adding that “it wasn’t reflective at all of my experience shooting the show.” Bolstering his co-stars’ statement, Azaria said that while he’s “been on many many dysfunctional sets… This was the exact opposite,” even going as far as to say “the process on set was unbelievably creative.”

When Does The Idol Come Out?

With all the drama surrounding The Idol there’s no doubt that at the very least, the show’s first episode will draw in a crowd of viewers when it arrives at HBO on June 4. Check out the trailer for the series below: