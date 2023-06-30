A second season of Max's music-industry drama The Idol is not out of the question. In an interview with Variety, star Da’Vine Joy Randolph has revealed the cast and crew intend to produce a second season despite rumours circulating on Twitter that the series has been cancelled.

Randolph has insisted that The Idol was always meant to be more than a limited, five-episode series. “I think that everyone's intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series," the actress, who plays Lily-Rose Depp’s manager Destiny in the series, said. She claims that HBO haven't cancelled the series, despite what many people have been writing on Twitter recently. “HBO has been very happy with it — so much so that there were rumors that we were canceled, and then HBO went on Twitter [to dispute the rumors], which I think they rarely do. Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy." The actress went on to also refute claims that the series was simply created as a “surface soft porn” series for television. "There is no way that HBO would be so hyped and excited about this project if this was going to be a surface soft porn TV show."

Randolph believes there is more to come for The Idol after the first season’s finale airs on Sunday night. “Everything hasn’t been revealed,” Randolph said, teasing that many surprises will be shown in the final episode with the recommendation that fans re-watch the season. “A lot of subtleties have been put into place that if people go back once it ends and re-watch it, there have been many Easter eggs and some stuff put in there that sets things up for season 2.” The actress believes the ending ‘will be satisfying,’ praising co-creator Sam Levison as a “genius” for turning the show around. Despite believing a second season will happen, however, Randolph also understands why viewers may think it is all over. “But I get it — based on what people have seen so far, they have formed these ideas, but I think it will be very interesting to see how people respond to this last episode and see how things turn,” Randolph said about the series’ bad reputation, promising a refreshing finale. “It's going to show you something different that we haven't seen in a while."

What HBO Had To Say About the Rumours of 'The Idol's Cancellation

Rumours first surfaced on social media platform Twitter earlier this month that Max had cancelled the drama, following a relatively low viewership. When the series premiered at the beginning of this month, it failed to hit the one million viewer mark, with many critics giving the series a negative review, including Collider’s own Therese Lascon who saw the first two episodes as “sex-obsessed, shallow, and oftentimes painfully predictable.” A spokesperson from HBO, however, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the fate of the drama series is still currently being determined, reiterating an official Tweet released on June 15. “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night," the statement said.

The Idol explores the complex relationship between Jocelyn (Depp), a rising pop star, and Tedros (Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye), a cult leader and self-help guru. Whilst originally directed by Amy Seimetz, the series recently went an overhaul under Levinson and Tesfaye, resulting in the re-shooting of several scenes and a shorter, five-episode Season 1. Apart from Randolph, Depp, and Tesfaye, the series also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, and Eli Roth among others.

The season finale of The Idol will air Sunday, July 2 at 9pm ET on Max.