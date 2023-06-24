Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The IdolSam Levinson's The Idol might be doing just about everything else wrong, but one of the few things that it's been able to nail on the head is Da'Vine Joy Randolph's casting as Destiny, Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) co-manager. Randolph has the rare and supreme ability to immediately uplift any series she's cast in, and that doesn't stop at The Idol, regardless of the show's faults and overall negative reviews. When a single actor's performance makes everyone else better, it's a win for the entire series, not just the actor in question.

In The Idol, Randolph's Destiny is in a constant state of being stuck between a rock and a hard place, forced to confront which of the two is more important to her: the success of Jocelyn as a singer or the success of Jocelyn as a human being. If Jocelyn is commercially successful, it means that Destiny is succeeding in her job as Jocelyn's manager. However, that could come at the cost of Jocelyn's emotional state as she would be succumbing to the rest of her management team and not staying true to herself. If Destiny decides to prioritize Jocelyn's well-being, it could lead to the downfall of both of their careers; after all, if your client isn't successful, neither are you.

Destiny Is a Manager, Protector, and Slinger of Great Insults in 'The Idol'

Destiny might appear to just be Jocelyn's co-manager, but with Nikki Katz (Jane Adams), a record executive, as well as Andrew Finkelstein (Eli Roth), a Live Nation representative, constantly exploiting and berating Jocelyn, it's clear that her client needs someone—anyone—in her corner, especially now that Jocelyn's mother has passed away. Whereas her other co-manager, Chaim (Hank Azaria), was slightly more rough and biting at the beginning of the series, it's clear that Destiny's way of dealing with Jocelyn is rubbing off on him, especially after the third episode. Instead of ruling with an iron fist, Destiny is understanding, gentle, yet always rooted in reality.

While almost every other character in the series isn't at all concerned with Tedros' (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye) behavior towards Jocelyn, Destiny is one of the few who's able to see right through his act. Sure, Leia (Rachel Sennott) is the first alarmist out of the bunch, but she pulls less weight than Destiny or Chaim when it comes to Jocelyn. After finally meeting Tedros, Destiny makes the important decision — along with Chaim — to play it cool up front with the DJ; instead of being obvious about their lack of trust for him, they pretend to be all-in on the collaboration and give a glowing review of Tedros to Jocelyn. However, as soon as they get in their car to leave the meeting, both Destiny and Chaim admit that Jocelyn is in some serious danger with Tedros.

"My grandmother said you never trust a dude with a rat tail," Destiny says.

That's the thing about Destiny: she's always going to be honest, but most of the time, that honesty is going to come with a perfectly-timed flash of humor, which is something that The Idol is in desperate need of from time to time. When a series takes itself too seriously, it needs a break sporadically to take us out of the contrived seriousness of the situation, even just for a second, and Destiny somehow delivers on that every single time in a way that doesn't feel forced or out of place. However, that's not to be mistaken for comedic relief, as Destiny is doing something on a much higher level than just that; there's always something bubbling under the surface with Randolph, and The Idol is no exception.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Always Brings Emotional Honesty to Her Roles

None of this is anything new for Randolph, though. She's been at it for years, bringing her openness and honesty to just about every role she's ever played, from her time on Broadway to her last 10 years in television. She quickly became a fan-favorite of Hulu's High Fidelity in 2020, playing the outwardly-tough but inwardly-emotional record shop employee, Cherise, who was also well-known for her hilarious line deliveries.

At the heart of Randolph's characters is almost always a precious, emotional quality that is usually hidden from those around her — something that she only keeps for herself and those absolutely closest to her. And luckily for us, a bit of that usually seeps through to the surface, allowing us all to be witness to a special type of acting. Standing exposed for all to see is an extremely human quality that's tough to replicate in acting, and perhaps that's why every single one of Randolph's performances feels as personal as they do.

When the audience can relate to, say, the shame that comes along with feeling and hiding emotions, it forges a deep connection that oftentimes extends past the series at hand; Randolph is always such a welcome sight to see because of that quality. It's no easy feat to break through a show and connect to an audience that's as frustrated with a series as The Idol, but Randolph is able to pull it off. In many ways, she's the pitcher in the bullpen who you call in when you need things to get done. For some of us, she's one of the main reasons we're even still watching this series.

While Randolph doesn't get nearly enough screen time as she deserves on The Idol, we cherish each of the moments she graces the screen with her presence: a true life preserver in a sea of boring. However, given the way things ended in the third episode of the show, we're likely to see a bit more of Randolph in the coming episodes, as her and Chaim seem to be kicking off a bit of an investigation into who Tedros really is. Even if it means suffering through more of Tedros' rants about life, it's safe to say that most of us can look past those parts if it means getting even a little bit more of Randolph.