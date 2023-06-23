It's safe to say The Idol has taken its punches, even going back to its pre-production and that has only carried through the first couple of episodes. Putting all that aside, the story itself has its flaws. There's a lack of cohesion at times and some characters, namely Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), who aren't convincing enough. While all of this has been going on, though, The Idol has actually given us at least one entertaining and intriguing storyline in each of its first three episodes, which show us that there is a world where The Idol could have worked much better.

In the premiere, it was the opening part that highlighted the PR and management team around Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). There were issues in terms of pacing and an unclear direction in that episode, but all the side characters stole the show in the beginning which gave us hope. In the second episode, it was the heel turn by Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) that finally gave us a viable villain. Then in the following “Daybreak” episode, it was the team-up of Chaim (Hank Azaria) and Destiny (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). If The Idol is going to continue with these two teaming up in a sort of buddy cop plot, then count us back in.

Jocelyn Needs Help Which Means Chaim & Destiny Are Here

The third episode gave us the most compelling moments. We finally got to see a new layer to Tedros as he bathed in his own insecurity and Jocelyn continued to fall deeper into his hole. The best thing to come from “Daybreak” was Chaim and Destiny going full detective as they fear Jocelyn’s losing grip with reality. We've seen these two showing concern for Joss in brief moments before, such as their initial background check on Tedros (Chaim hilariously responding to Destiny, “His name is fucking Tedros Tedros?”). Episode 3 took that previous scene and expanded on it to the point where it became the best thing going on in The Idol.

We can thank Leia (Rachel Sennott) for clueing in Chaim, who was with Destiny, on the chaotic shopping spree the two were on which also included some questionable oral sex in the back of the car with Leia driving and Tedros unnecessarily threatening a worker. As Chaim and Destiny realize that Jocelyn could be nearing a point of no return with this guy, Chaim is scrambling (once again) to do some damage control and ensure her tour remains on schedule despite pushback. Eventually, The Idol gives us exactly what we want with a scene containing both Azaria and Randolph as the two leads return home.

Chaim & Destiny Aren't Backing Down from Tedros

There's still plenty of context that The Idol needs to give us to show us how Tedros is able to have this much influence, but since no one ever seems to question him, it was great to see Chaim and Destiny play opposite him. Chaim even pulls out his gold chain to match Tedros which is more funny than it probably was meant to be. The whole interaction is well executed by Chaim. It's clear that he has a better sense of who Tedros is than anyone else, even building him up with praise when he first meets him as a way to get closer to him. The sarcasm that Azaria is able to get across so subtly is the star of this scene (“I mean, it's almost unbelievable, to what do we owe this good fortune?”). The conversation results in Chaim and Destiny getting Tedros to slip up about being from LA (they know he's from Hawaii).

The Idol needs to continue letting these two characters have valuable screen time together because they simply bring energy and charisma to the show that is lacking elsewhere. Even while they were entertaining Tedros, it actually balanced out the dryness of Tesfaye which is something not many others are capable of. It seems likely these two will continue trying to take down Tedros as they reconvene outside the house and note that Jocelyn is in trouble (Destiny points out, “You never trust a dude with a rat tail.”). At this point in the series, there only seem to be three people who are capable of avoiding Tedros' spell, though Leia is living on the border due to her connection with Izaak (Moses Sumney). That leaves Chaim and Destiny as our heroes moving forward. If The Idol is smart, it should let these two have full freedom to close out this season and give us what we want.

