HBO's would-be shocking and controversial show The Idol reached its conclusion with a final episode that was, at the same time, deeply unsatisfying and arguably some of the best that the show had to offer. Finally brought down from his cult-ish pedestal, Abel Tesfaye's Tedros delivered his greatest moments as a sad, pathetic wreck, all but groveling in the ground for Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) acceptance. Meanwhile, Jocelyn herself finished her tasteless arc as an abused pop star that kind of enjoys being abused with some semblance of vindication - emphasis on the word semblance.

Titled "Jocelyn Forever", The Idol's finale had its female lead finally get rid of the toxic influence of the rat-tailed cult leader that slithered his way into her life. And then it had her bring him back in, albeit with a dubiously empowering twist. How exactly did this happen? And what does Jocelyn's final acceptance of Tedros mean? To fully understand The Idol's finale, we have to take a closer look at the series as a whole, no matter how painful this sounds.

Related: 'The Idol' Was Never as Shocking and Subversive as It Could’ve Been

How Did Tedros Make His Way Into Jocelyn's Life?

Image via HBO

Tedros' influence over Jocelyn begins right in Episode 1. In "Pop Tarts and Rat Tales", we meet Lily-Rose Depp's Britney-like pop star in a delicate moment of her life. Recovering from both the death of her mother and a pretty public mental breakdown, Jocelyn is trying to put together a new single with the aid of her distrustful team and dealing with a new media scandal involving a very intimate photo. After a particularly stressful day of work, she accepts an invitation from one of her dancers, Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane), to visit a nightclub in Hollywood. Once at the club, she catches the eye of the place's owner, who happens to be a businessman/music producer/Keith Raniere wannabe named Tedros.

Tedros and Jocelyn hit it off right away, and, in a matter of what seems to be just a few days, he moves his entire cult compound into her mansion. He also engages in some nasty acts of abuse towards Jocelyn and members of her staff, but the pop star doesn't seem to be bothered by any of it. Believing Tedros to be helping her find her new voice, she allows him to run the place as if he owns it, much to the concern of her personal assistant, Leia (Rachel Sennott), and managers Chaim (Hank Azaria) and Dee (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

But, as is usually the case with cult leaders, Tedros isn't exactly who he says he is. Besides having a rap sheet that includes things like pimping and kidnaping, he also didn't run into Jocelyn by mere chance, nor does he necessarily have her best interest at heart. It turns out that Dyanne was actually working with him all along, luring Jocelyn into his web while also enacting her own plan to take over her place as a singer. Dyanne is not just a dancer, she's also one of the most important members of Tedros' cult, one with whom he used to have an intense sexual and even somewhat romantic relationship.

This all comes to light over the course of a couple of episodes, but it is on Episode 4 that Jocelyn finally connects the dots. During a conversation with Chloe (Suzanna Son), she learns of Tedros and Dyanne's relationship, as well as of their joined plan to take her to the club. Later, when Dyanne informs Jocelyn that the record label has asked her to sing Jocelyn's former comeback single, "World Class Sinner", things become even clearer. Distraught, Jocelyn begins to flip the tables on Tedros by asking her ex, Rob (Karl Glusman), over to her place and having sex with him. This series of events is what brings us to The Idol Episode 5, also known as the finale.

How Does Jocelyn Finally Get Rid of Tedros?

Image via HBO

Tedros, however, isn't a man to lose a battle so easily. As soon as Rob is getting ready to leave the house, he concocts a plan to have him falsely accused of rape in order to force Jocelyn away from him. But having figured out who Tedros really is, Jocelyn is also not going back to him so easily. Throughout "Jocelyn Forever", the pop star poaches his followers by promising them an opening act in her upcoming concert and makes repeated attempts to get him to leave her alone. When simple threats and conversations fail, she has Chaim offer him money. When that fails as well, Chaim simply has Tedros dragged out of the mansion. Later on, he calls in a favor with Talia (Hari Nef), the Vanity Fair journalist that appears in Episodes 1 and 2 doing a profile of Jocelyn.

Six weeks go by, and we learn that, instead of the Jocelyn piece, Talia ran an exposé on Tedros that cost him his entire life. Alongside Jocelyn's tour manager, Finkelstein (Eli Roth), and label representative Nikki (Jane Adams), Chaim celebrates taking everything from the man we learn is actually called Mauricio Jackson. It's a bittersweet scene: while we can certainly cheer with him that Jocelyn is now free of Tedros' control, there is also cause for concern as she is now once again taking orders from industry execs. She's still not a free woman. But things are about to get even more complicated.

How Does Tedros Come Back Into Jocelyn's Life?

Image via HBO

While Chaim, Nikki, and Finkelstein cheer and toast one another inside the stadium in which Jocelyn is set to perform the first concert of her new tour, Tedros is at the ticket office retrieving a VIP pass addressed to Mauricio Jackson. The name in the envelope completely divests him of the power he had as a cult leader: he's not his made-up, God-like persona anymore, he's merely a regular man. As he enters the stadium, a series of exchanges with Jocelyn's security guards and with Dee remind him once again that he has no power anymore. But it is only when finally meets Jocelyn that we fully realize how the mighty have fallen.

Inside Jocelyn's dressing room, Tedros - or, rather, Mauricio - picks up the hairbrush that Jocelyn claimed her mother used to beat her with. The same hairbrush that he himself used to beat Jocelyn in Episode 3. He realizes that it isn't old, but, in fact, brand new. Jocelyn has manipulated him into believing that she was an abused woman in need of saving. More than that, she manipulated him into believing that she craved that abuse - to some extent, precisely because she does crave it. After all, as The Idol made sure to tell us over and over again, it is only under those abusive circumstances that Jocelyn can create. It is only through extreme suffering that she can reinvent herself enough to be deserving of a comeback tour.

Now knowing that he never held the cards in his relationship with Jocelyn, Mauricio follows her onto the stage. Under the applause of her fans and the enraged jeers of her managers, Jocelyn introduces him as the man she loves, the man who saved her life. She kisses him and then, reminding him that she's the true alpha, tells him to go wait in the shadows. Mauricio obeys, having come as close as he ever will be to the limelight. As he retreats, Jocelyn's fans cry out her name, reminding us who the true idol is. The Idol finishes on an odd note, partly telling us that its victimized protagonist was never a victim, but an accomplice in her own abuse. But at least it gives us the taste of seeing Tedros reduced to the nothing that he is, reduced to Mauricio waiting in the dark.