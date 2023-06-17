Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Idol.

Through the first two episodes of The Idol, there have been two moments that were highlighted for a large portion of each episode. The HBO series has seen its fair share of heat due to issues in its production, which also saw numerous script rewrites and a director change, as well as complaints centered around its depiction of sexual fantasies that are portrayed through a male perspective. All of this has left The Idol to fight an uphill battle. That being said, the series has robbed itself of its own potential strengths. Besides the overexposure of Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Tedros, the second episode had a chance to really capture far more drama and tension with its scene of Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) at her music video shoot. One of the few strengths of The Idol is its supporting cast, and the video filming scene would have been the perfect time to create even more tension among Jocelyn and her management team, as well as tension among the individuals that comprise her PR team, the media, and her manager.

RELATED: What Did the Original Version of 'The Idol' Look Like?

Episode 1 of 'The Idol' Created Tension in Its Opening Act

Image via HBO

There's been a slew of issues that have popped up over the first two episodes. One of the brighter spots of The Idol was its opening act in Episode 1, "Pop Tarts and Rat Tales," which saw Jocelyn at her photoshoot surrounded by her team. Seeing the “day in a life” scene really gave us a glimpse into not only Jocelyn, but the tremendous supporting cast that The Idol was able to put together. With a leaked photo serving as the catalyst for the drama, we can tell instantly through nearly the first half of the opening episode just how each of these individuals view their job and Jocelyn.

Getting that brief look into these characters was a nice touch, and there was a chance to really dive even further into that in Episode 2, "Double Fantasy," when Jocelyn was filming her music video. Just like that series-opening scene, there was a lot going on at that video shoot and a chance to really show us even more in yet another tense situation. The show highlights Jocelyn’s struggles with nailing her performance, but almost to a fault as we never really get to see her team respond how we were led to believe they would from Episode 1. There was a chance to show the worst in these people as Jocelyn was nearing her breaking point, but the drama was kept mostly at a surface level. Even the moment when Nikki (Jane Adams) considers Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) as a possible replacement on the label lacks the tension it should have. While the twist that Dyanne is actually involved with Tedros hadn't been revealed at this point, this could have been a scene in which more seeds were planted had we seen it from Dyanne's perspective on how she was attempting to set herself up to be noticed. Could we have seen her do something that may have aided in Jocelyn's self-destructing? Something along those lines could have really created the tension that was missing in this moment.

‘The Idol’ Missed a Chance To Show Jocelyn’s Team at Their Worst

Image via HBO

Outside of seeing Nikki begin planning for Jocelyn’s replacement, there just wasn't enough given to us in this scene. We can tell that Jocelyn is beginning to break with each redo. While Tedros may lack the on-screen believability of being capable of having this much influence, The Idol could have at least made us believe that Jocelyn is falling into his trap as a result of her team’s actions. Sure, Nikki seems like she’s not the most loyal manager, but The Idol would have been better served if they took this scene as an opportunity to drive home just how tainted these supporting characters are.

We could have seen the music video director, Kim, take a stronger stance on the amount of reshoots that were occurring instead of the more passive tone we saw. The same goes for the choreographer. There just wasn't enough tension created in this elongated scene as characters like Leia (Rachel Sennott) and Chaim (Hank Azaria) were supportive throughout, especially when it came to the bloody feet situation. Even at that moment we hear Nikki mouth, “She needs a break.” That almost feels out of character, even considering how sad of a sight it is to see Jocelyn’s body in this manner. While the day was clearly a stressor for Jocelyn, this moment almost showed these characters offering her support when it came down to it. With that, it seems out of place that she’d still seek validation elsewhere with someone like Tedros when her team stuck with her through all the reshoots and through her breaking point onstage.

There was a chance here for The Idol to showcase the exact moment where Jocelyn realizes that her team doesn't have her best interests on their mind. Had Nikki pushed her to continue on after seeing her bleeding or if Kim had been more abrasive after each redo request, we at least would have understood why Jocelyn would start to look elsewhere for approval. This may be nitpicking, but The Idol missed an opportunity to create a nail-biting type scene — not to mention, a chance to highlight some of The Idol's most compelling characters — instead giving us a stressful scene for Jocelyn, but one that we ultimately see her team actually sticking with her and offering support.

The Idol airs every Sunday night on HBO and is available to stream on Max.