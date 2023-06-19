Leia (Rachel Sennott) is scared. Actually, she’s more than just scared. Leia is utterly terrified. And though she’s not the only one that sees the danger that Tedros (Abel Tesfaye) poses to Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), it is through her eyes that we experience the fear and the discomfort of their relationship. Leia’s perception of things is central to "Daybreak," the third episode of HBO’s The Idol. Though Sennott’s character isn’t there for the entirety of the plot (sadly), she determines what we see of Tedros and Jocelyn’s day-to-day life, and gives us the key to interpret it.

Meanwhile, through Jocelyn’s eyes, we see not exactly Tedros, but the community that comes with him. To her, the beauty and the authenticity of obviously talented musicians such as Chloe (Suzanna Son) and Izaak (Moses Sumney) are just as important as the unexplained attraction she feels for Tedros, if not more. In the end, Jocelyn loves Tedros because she believes that he will allow her to express her true self. Leia, however, knows that she couldn’t be farther from the truth. Precisely because of this, she's the only one not allowed — or forced — to participate in Jocelyn's final humiliation in "Daybreak," the one that finally solidifies Tedros as part of her life.

‘The Idol’ Episode 3 Shows Us Tedros Through Leia’s Eyes

“Daybreak” begins innocently enough with a shopping spree. Tedros convinces Jocelyn to go out and get some clothes, most likely as part of his plot to take over her life. After all, to gain full power over a celebrity, a cult-like guru must first control her public image. Tedros does that not just by telling Jocelyn what to wear, but also by appearing in public with her, making an impression on both her young fans and the ever-eager paparazzi. He even dictates who gets to gaze upon Jocelyn: once inside the Valentino store, Tedros threatens a poor employee that was just trying to sell some clothes because he was allegedly ogling "[his] woman." And then he proceeds to have sex with her in a fitting room. It’s an odd scene that is meant to offer some sort of foreshadowing: when the end of the episode hits (no pun intended), we are meant to remember Jocelyn asking Tedros to spank her earlier. However, as we watch it, it is hard to feel anything but pity for the two salespeople fidgeting uncomfortably on the other side of the door. Indeed, working retail is no picnic in the park.

Neither is being a personal assistant to a popstar on the verge of joining a cult. As Tedros and Jocelyn wreak havoc at the store, a desperate Leia, having been forced to drive them on this trip, tries to impart her despair to a very nonchalant Chaim (Hank Azaria). Wandering aimlessly through Rodeo Drive, Leia tells him that Tedros has completely taken over the house and that he even forced Jocelyn to fire a member of her staff. The picture she paints is of a true monster that is slowly annulling Jocelyn as a person. Still, Chaim doesn’t seem all that concerned. Neither does Dee (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who can’t overstate how much of a bother she perceives Leia to be.

Nonetheless, Dee and Chaim are there at the house when Jocelyn returns from her shopping trip. As Leia struggles to get all the clothes out of the car, they pull Jocelyn and Tedros over to the side for a little heart-to-heart. After trying and failing miserably to get Tedros to reveal anything about his background, Chaim and Dee settle for letting themselves be impressed by his musical talent and know-how. As they are leaving the house, they tell Leia that they loved the guy. It is only when they are alone in the car that Chaim and Dee confess to one another that they think their girl is in trouble. Meanwhile, Leia is left to worry all by herself, watching with concern as Jocelyn and Tedros engage in more public displays of affection.

Jocelyn Finds Community in Tedros’ Inner Circle in 'The Idol' Episode 3

But the spell that Tedros has Jocelyn under isn’t a one-wizard job. As he whispers sweet nothings into her ears, Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) takes over her role in the music video for "World Class Sinner." And, when he’s not around, it’s up to Chloe and Izaak to wow her with their talent and sensitivity. In them, as well as in all other members of Tedros’ entourage, Jocelyn finds a community of artists that sing about meaningful, heartfelt themes. And, as she’s enthralled by them, she slowly allows them to indoctrinate her into Tedros’ cult.

It all begins when Izaak asks her to record a song with him, and she says no. This, according to him and Chloe, is a kind of behavior that doesn’t fly with Tedros. According to his philosophy, you aren’t allowed to say no to things, for even the worst of experiences can prove valuable when it comes to creating art. Initially, Jocelyn doesn’t buy into the whole Yes, Man thing, but Chloe and Izaak argue that even traumatic experiences, such as the death of a loved one, may lead to potentially life-saving music. To test them on their adherence to this ideology, Jocelyn orders Izaak to kiss Ramsey (Ramsey), yet another member of Tedros’ inner circle. When he obeys, he asks her if he would’ve done it even in front of Leia, even if it made her feel bad. Izaak says that yes, he would, and so Jocelyn asks him to kiss her. He doesn’t say no, but he relies on others to tell Jocelyn that this is not a good idea. “Why”, she asks. “You know Tedros would f*cking kill me”, he responds. It seems there is a limit to his life philosophy.

Tedros Forces Jocelyn to Open Up About Her Mother in 'The Idol' Episode 3

While Jocelyn is having this revealing conversation with Izaak and the others, Tedros is talking to Xander (Troye Sivan) about his creative vision. Well, “talking to Xander” is one way of putting it: he’s basically telling Xander that his creative vision sucks. Much to his surprise, Xander agrees. He wants to do more with Jocelyn’s image, but the label just won’t let him. Tedros then asks him in which direction he would take Jocelyn if he had carte blanche. Xander responds that, since the label is so intent on making Jocelyn a bad girl, he would take her leaked photograph and make it the cover of her next album.

Tedros is absolutely in love with this concept. So much so, in fact, that he prompts Xander to tell Jocelyn all about it at dinner. Sitting at the table are Jocelyn, Tedros, Xander, Leia, Izaak, Chloe, and an unnamed member of Tedros’ party. Jocelyn is overwhelmed with joy for having so many people around her, and toasts to family are made. The atmosphere is surprisingly healthy, but things take a turn when Xander brings up his idea for the album. Not because Jocelyn opposes, mind you: she is very much on board. Leia, on the other hand, tries to dissuade her, arguing that this would not bode well with her younger fans. Jocelyn disagrees. Everyone has already seen the picture, so what difference does it make? Besides, why shouldn’t she be allowed to use her own image as she pleases, especially when it has been exposed so much in the media?

This conversation turns into a chat about risk-taking, which then turns into a chat about all the dark things in Jocelyn’s life, which then dies when Tedros mentions Jocelyn’s mother. It’s a sensitive topic, and Jocelyn isn’t ready to talk about it, especially not about some particularities of their relationship. Trying to explain why Tedros should let it rest, Xander says that Jocelyn’s mom was of a very particular breed, but this is far from being enough. Assuring Jocelyn that no one on that table would love her any less for opening up, Tedros presses the matter further. Eventually, Jocelyn concedes and reveals that her mother used to beat her with a hairbrush whenever she did something allegedly wrong, from overeating to waking up late to flirting with the “wrong” people. Further coaxed by Tedros, Jocelyn also confesses that she hasn’t written a song ever since her mom got too sick to beat her and that she kind of misses the focus that the beatings gave her.

Tedros sees an opening there. He asks Izaak to take Leia to bed, and Izaak promptly obeys. After all, Leia would never have stood for what comes next. Then, Tedros asks Jocelyn to pick up the brush with which her mother used to beat her. For a second there, it looks like he’s going to throw it in the fire, but not really, because this is The Idol we’re talking about. Instead, he has Jocelyn bend over, in front of Xander, Chloe, and the guy whose name we don’t know, and beats her with the brush. The scene is not as tasteless as it could’ve been, with the camera focusing more on facial expressions than on Jocelyn’s body, but still, here’s the payoff of Jocelyn asking Tedros to hit her earlier in the episode. The following morning, while she smokes a cigarette, Jocelyn thanks Tedros for taking care of her. Let’s face it, we all knew things were going down this road.