We’re three episodes into The Idol, and we’ve finally had a chance to see something from Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). To his credit, acting is a new avenue for him, so we can’t expect world-class convincing from him, but being how much input he has had on his show to seemingly force his way into a larger role, it’s hard to look past the early lack of appeal with this character. What Episode 3 did show us, though, was Tedros’ best moment (as a character) which just so happened to show him at his worst. As the series moves along, getting more scenes in which Tedros is openly insecure will only benefit The Idol. We didn't learn much about Tedros through the first two episodes, but we did get to peel back a layer of his in the opening scenes of Episode 3.

Tedros Is Better When He's Insecure, Not Cool

At this point in the show, we are to believe that Tedros has a grip on the group of followers he has gathered, which includes Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). Believing that music can be a tool to spread messages, Tedros hasn’t offered us much in terms of his influence to convince us that he’s capable of being a cult leader. That being said, we finally saw a new layer to his character. Prior to Episode 3, Tedros seemed pretty flat as the majority of his scenes saw him involved in some extreme sexual situation with a middle-school vocabulary. There just wasn’t much given from Tesfaye in delivering these lines.

While the bar was lowered after two episodes, Tedros’ scene at the fitting room was his best moment to date. “Daybreak” doesn’t want any time in the episode as it kicks off with a shopping spree which is where we get to see Tedros at his worst. He’s attempting to rebrand Jocelyn’s wardrobe, controls the paparazzi and the fans (even going as far as saying who can and can’t stare at her), and hits a breaking point with a store employee. It’s the latter that really highlights his insecurity. He believes that the retail worker is looking too fondly at Jocelyn while he’s helping her shop and pick out clothes and threatens him. Seeing this reaction is the first time Tedros is able to convince us of anything. We now can fully believe that this guy doesn’t like feeling lesser than anyone around him and he hates when he doesn’t have full control. That’s the part that really grinds Tedros’ gears. It’s why he attempts to control the crowd of fans, why he freaks out on the employee, why he fires Jocelyn's handsy chef, and why he’s here in the first place on this shopping spree – he wants to control everything.

Tedros’ Need for Control Plants a Seed For His Cult

When it comes to television shows, sometimes there’s far more work done by the fans in making things make sense or providing context. The Idol hasn’t told the smoothest story. There are issues in how they’ve presented certain plot points and a lack of cohesion has left a lot up for interpretation. What we can at least take from that opening scene in Episode 3 is some information on one of the show’s biggest critiques: what is this cult all about? We still don’t know much about Tedros and his following, but seeing him feel so insecure while out in public gives us context on why he would have a cult. We’re still missing a lot, of course, since we don’t know the how or what when it comes to them, but Tedros’ need for power and control fits the bill for a cult leader. There’s still a lot left to be desired in terms of convincing us that he could have this much influence, but we now see Tedros’ reason.

He’s a man that wants to feel like he has all the answers. It’s why Episode 2’s scene in which Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) feels so proud telling Tedros that she may have an opportunity with the label makes a little more sense. She seeks his approval because he holds all the cards for his followers. That same episode also had the weird scene in which Izaak (Moses Sumney) was wearing a shock collar while practicing his routine. We may not understand the appeal that Izaak has with Tedros, but we now see why Tedros would do that: the power he has over him. The Idol still has a long way to go, but the insecurity shown in Tedros was this character’s best moment.

