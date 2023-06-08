Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Idol.Max's controversial series The Idol premiered on the streaming service earlier this week during HBO's coveted Sunday night timeslot, but not before the first two episodes were screened at the Cannes Film Festival a few weeks ago, after almost a year's worth of creative overhauls and delays. It was at this festival that writer and director Sam Levinson stated that the series takes place in the same universe as his other HBO/A24 project, Euphoria.

Once The Idol premiered after months of talk surrounding the series and both its content and creators, nothing seen in the first episode was really all that shocking. However, one surprise was a brief cameo by actress Alexa Demie, who may or may not have been playing her character from Euphoria, Maddy. Was Demie simply making an appearance as a seasoned A24 veteran, as she also appears in Mid-90s and Waves, or is really being utilized as the connection between the two shows? If the latter is true, then why? Levinson could have made the statement for fun since he is the creator of both shows, but there is a possibility that more could come from announcing a connection between The Idol and Euphoria.

RELATED: 'The Idol' Review: Sam Levinson's Attempt at Shock Value Lacks Depth and Subtlety

How Does 'Euphoria's Maddie Show Up in 'The Idol'?

Image via HBO

The Idol follows pop singer Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) during her struggles in her career and personal life following the recent death of her mother, and eventually finding herself drawn to ominous, creepy club owner Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd). In the moments leading up to Jocelyn and Tedros meeting for the first time, the pop star and her team (Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane) arrive at his club and meet up with a character played by none other than Euphoria's Alexa Demie. Calling her appearance a cameo is a huge understatement, as her scenes as so quick that if you blink, you'll miss it.

Nevertheless, Demie is seen greeting the group and hugging Dyanne (played by Ruby Jane), indicating that they are all friendly with each other already. They all laugh together and do shots in the dimly lit West Hollywood bar. While it has not been officially confirmed if Demie is playing her Euphoria character, the presence of Maddy would make sense due to the Zendaya-led series also taking place in Los Angeles. However, without any confirmation, there is no way to tell yet. There are more episodes of The Idol coming, so there may be more cameos or Euphoria references to come.

Is There a Sam Levinson Cinematic Universe?

Despite The Idol and Euphoria having similar creators and distributors, Sam Levinson making a point to say that the two shows exist within the same universe was an interesting move to make at Cannes. This would mean that the characters like Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) and Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) attend the infamous Euphoria High School not too far from the mansion where Jocelyn's team strategizes and her dancers rehearse. But, really, what would be the point? The shows are wildly different story-wise, yet share the same flaws that do not sit right with viewers, such as the exploitation of women and girls and following through with the same stereotypes and themes that the stories claim to be critiquing. So, do we need a Sam Levinson cinematic universe? Most likely not.

Further strangeness with the idea of the SLCU is the audience's affiliations with on-screen universes to be more aligned with blockbusters and superhero films, such as those of Marvel and DC. These examples often create such a long string of connecting projects that require viewing of each film or series in the order of their release, most likely to encourage streaming numbers or theater attendance. While these are cinematic universes, there are also plenty of examples of television universes on a variety of scales. Remember crossovers of your childhood favorite shows and their outrageous names like the Disney Channel's That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana (combining That's So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Hannah Montana)? More old-school television shows like Everybody Loves Raymond and The Nanny have intersected, as well as shows like All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Maude co-existing in a universe of Norman Lear creations. It also would not be the first time HBO had its own universes, most notably with Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Furthermore, it would be far from the first time a creator formed their own on-screen world made up of their own work. It is important to also point out how Levinson only connected his two television shows and not his entire body of work, excluding his controversial films Malcolm & Marie and Assassination Nation. An entire universe of Levinson's TV characters is not that far-fetched and would be pretty feasible since his projects so far attempt to portray characters navigating the ups and downs of their lives.

What Does This Mean for 'The Idol' and 'Euphoria'?

Image via HBO

Making real connections between The Idol and Euphoria (meaning more than just a Demie cameo) would most definitely alter both shows. It is unclear what the future of The Idol will be, considering its immense backlash and whether the series is planned to be limited to its six-episode run. However, a third season of Euphoria was confirmed back in February 2022, but recent reports say viewers won't see new episodes until 2025. This does leave room for including characters from The Idol that the audience will already be familiar with by then. In terms of a crossover's outcome, it is up in the air if it would help or hurt the series, considering the less-than-favorable reviews of The Idol and the critiques of Euphoria's second season following the praise of the first.

So, are The Idol and Euphoria really connected? Not really, but there is a possibility in the future. Directors like Quentin Tarantino link their projects often, making a contained world of their own creations. However, between the content and misfires in Levinson's work so far, it is still debatable how anticipated a universe of his doing would be.

New episodes of The Idol premiere every Sunday on HBO and Max.