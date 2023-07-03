Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Idol finale.Near the end of May, when the Cannes Film Festival was in full swing, Sam Levinson’s The Idol made its premiere. After his previous show, Euphoria, had come to a scattered close with many baffling creative decisions dragging it down, there was a general sense of trepidation that this might be more of the same. However, there was also a tentative curiosity about whether this new work could be an interesting mess of some kind. Yet when initial reviews of the first two episodes came out, the near-universal response was both overwhelmingly negative and generally dismissive. Despite this, Levinson proclaimed at the festival press conference that it would be “the biggest show of the summer” and emphasized how it was meant to be “provocative” in its approach. Now, with its first five-episode season having reached its end, this proclamation has been revealed to be wrong on both counts. Not only was it not the biggest show of the summer by any stretch of the imagination, but any supposed provocation that was playing out never materialized into anything it had a handle on.

There was a fair amount that happened in the season finale, but all of it felt as empty as what preceded it. It was the culmination of a show that was rudderless and without vision, never having the patience to delve into any single idea long enough for it to get anywhere. In "Jocelyn Forever" alone, there was an extended talent show that set the stage for the long-anticipated tour, the "payoff" of an underdeveloped pivot that saw Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) push Tedros, aka Mauricio Jackson (The Weeknd), out, and a time jump six weeks into the future when she brought him back in. Some of these obvious developments have been generously described as twists, but that would require actually setting things up with a subtlety that was nowhere to be found here. Whether as a portrait of an industry that consumes people without a care for their well-being or of the increasingly chaotic characters themselves, all of it fell flat. While not all shows have to say something and can just be entertaining, The Idol revealed itself to be neither. Even with the occasional interesting idea that would get floated, the season was always spinning its wheels. No matter how much it seemed to pick up the pace with which it pedaled, it went on a journey to nowhere even moderately interesting.

For All Its Drama, 'The Idol' Ended up Playing It Safe

Unlike other recent shows on the streamer like Succession and Barry, which brought their spectacular runs to an end in stunning fashion that genuinely felt creatively bold, The Idol was never as sharp as it tried to be. Instead, it was dull and boring. Instead of holding up a mirror to an industry that destroys people without a second thought and exploring the way it warps the people who enter into it, all of that potential was wasted. There were moments where it seemed like Levinson was starting to get somewhere, but it also was so shallow that you had to squint to really see any of it. It all seemed to coast on the idea that it was showing us something merely by superficially depicting sex and power as things that happen.

Tellingly, it felt more conservative in how The Idol deployed these elements as if they would be sufficiently shocking or subversive on their own. Nudity? Gasp. Sex? My goodness. From the jump, it required constructing bizarre premises like turning intimacy coordinators into stuck-up objectors so that the show could somehow seem bold for showing some skin. This strained strawman of a scenario only ended up laying bare just how empty this season was from start to finish. Be it thematically, narratively, or emotionally, it was a series that never really did much of anything. It was the worst thing a story like this could be: forgettable. It was like we were seeing a kid try to act out Showgirls while patting himself on the back for doing so, even as he fell woefully short of coming close to saying anything of his own.

The core reason for this was that there was no complexity to any of it. Sure, the majority of the acting could be abysmal and the characterizations one-note. However, more than that, there was a general sense of lifelessness that kept dragging it all down. Rather than it being terrifying or thrilling to see the camera turned on this vapid world of entertainment, how other recent works have managed, it was all tiresome. Show all the nudity and embarrassing sex with Tedros you want, but don’t mistake this as being something subversive for doing so. There was something interesting in how the series revealed him as being a fraud, but this was executed so poorly that it didn’t elicit any real engagement. In order for this fall to have been impactful, there would have had to be some high that it reached. Instead, it all operated in a neutral space. While we will unfortunately never know what Amy Seimetz would have done with the series, it almost certainly would have been better than whatever this was.

What Was Sam Levinson Even Trying to Do in 'The Idol?'

With this last episode feeling as trite and banal as the show was when it began, it is hard to see what its creator was referring to in how it would be provocative. It was abundantly clear what was happening when the series began to pivot a bit. In what could only loosely be described as a character arc, the show was about Jocelyn coming into her own and taking control of her own celebrity. It was all about her sending Tedros away, only to bring him back in and put him in his place off to the side, revealing how she may have been just as manipulative as him all along. Was this what Levinson was referring to as his intended provocation? Perhaps, but that ends up being more disappointing than daring in how it was all hurriedly played with such a painfully straight face. Its bluntness dulled an already dull show even further, ensuring it all slipped away from memory as soon as the credits began to roll.

Rather than feel surprising or challenging, The Idol's vision was so narrow that this last episode felt like one final ambivalent shrug of a storyline. In this regard, the series was more like Tedros than Levinson may have realized. It was all bluster to cover up how small it really was, leaving little impression beyond how desperately it tried to be something more.

