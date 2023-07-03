A lot can happen in 20 minutes. Six weeks can fly by, and lives can change in the blink of an eye. Relationships can be destroyed and rebuilt, tours can be set up, and what once looked like sweet, sweet revenge can be turned into something else entirely. “Jocelyn Forever,” the final episode of HBO’s The Idol, is a fitting conclusion to the show that came before it. Thematically, it’s completely empty. Story-wise, it doesn’t bode much better. Though for most of its run, it had looked like it was going to give us a satisfying conclusion, with Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) finally regaining some semblance of control over her life and her career, its final 20 minutes take us right back to where we started. Well, sort of.

By the end of The Idol, Jocelyn is no longer the naive, broken young woman that she was when she first met Tedros (Abel Tesfaye) all the way back in Episode 1. Or maybe she’s still a little broken, but not exactly in the same way. “Jocelyn Forever” puts its two leads on equal footing, making us question who exactly was controlling whom throughout the first - or only? - season of Tesfaye's, Sam Levinson’s, and Reza Fahim’s drama about stardom. Is it a satisfying ending? Not really. But it is what we have to work with.

Jocelyn Finally Manages to Get Rid of Tedros

Though it’s tough to say how much time goes by between episodes of The Idol, “Jocelyn Forever” seems to begin in the immediate aftermath of the events of last week’s “Stars Belong to the World.” Jocelyn is still giving Tedros the cold shoulder after finding out that he had Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) bring her to the club in Episode 1, and Tedros isn’t exactly coping well with the silent treatment. Well, maybe “silent” isn’t the best word to describe Jocelyn’s new approach: the pop star takes every opportunity she gets to humiliate Tedros and make him feel like nothing. She constantly tells him to get out of her house and makes it clear to his followers that she’s the one that can make them into stars, not him.

Tedros tries desperately to cling to every last bit of influence he still has over Jocelyn and the rest of the “family,” which, in turn, makes him give off some pretty ridiculous and sad vibes. Oddly enough, this isn’t a bad look for the character. Turns out that when he’s being a sweaty, drunken, pathetic mess, as Jocelyn puts it, Tesfaye isn’t that bad of an actor. Tedros is only a problem when he’s trying to put on a show. When the series allows him to embrace his smallness, he can actually be pretty compelling to watch.

As Tedros mopes around the corners of the mansion, alternating between shots of whiskey and bouts of rage, Jocelyn gathers Chloe (Suzanna Son), Izaak (Moses Sumney), and Ramsey (Ramsey) to put on a show for her team. With her new hits all ready to drop, she has a mind to put together a whole new tour, with her fellow Tedros’ followers opening for her. And, so, when Nikki (Jane Adams), Finkelstein (Eli Roth), Chaim (Hank Azaria), and Dee (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) come over for a chat, she has them all perform some of the songs that we have seen them work on throughout the season. It is one hell of a show, and Dee, Finkelstein, and Chaim are completely mindblown. They all congratulate Jocelyn for discovering such amazing, unsigned talent, and only Nikki seems to recognize Tedros’ role in all of it.

Meanwhile, Leia (Rachel Sennott) is dealing with some problems of her own — or, rather, she's dealing with a Jocelyn problem, but one that Jocelyn isn’t yet privy to. Remember the woman that Xander (Troye Sivan) took a picture of Rob (Karl Glusman) with last week at Tedros’ behest? Well, she’s now falsely accusing Rob of sexually assaulting her, and the news is set to hit the media at any time now. Rob has been trying to get Leia to convince Jocelyn to speak on his behalf, but Jocelyn is so absorbed by her upcoming tour that she isn’t paying her assistant any mind. So, just as Leia puts two and two together regarding Xander’s involvement in the whole affair, the story of Rob’s alleged misdeeds hits Nikki’s phone. As Jocelyn’s label manager reads it aloud to everyone else, Tedros experiences a spike of courage and announces that Xander will also be performing in Jocelyn’s opening act.

Jocelyn is quick to embrace Xander as a fellow performer, but she’s enraged by the realization that Tedros was the one that set Rob up. She pulls him to the side and, once again, tries to get him to leave her life for good. When he threatens to kidnap and kill her, she has Chaim see him out. Chaim’s methods are a lot more straightforward and effective than Jocelyn’s. After putting the fear of God into Tedros with a menacing retelling of the story of Red Riding Hood, he tries to pay him to leave Jocelyn alone. When he refuses the money, he has his men drive him away from the mansion and makes an arrangement with Talia (Hari Nef), the long-forgotten Vanity Fair reporter, to ruin his life through an exposé. It all seems to work. Now free of Tedros, Jocelyn moves forward with her tour and even gets Nikki to take back her offer to Dyanne. With a taste of sweet revenge, the first part of “Jocelyn Forever” comes to an end.

Tedros Slithers Back to Jocelyn’s Side

Image via HBO

And then there’s a time jump. Six weeks later, Jocelyn is getting ready to perform the first concert of her new tour. Nikki, Finkelstein, and Chaim are all celebrating Tedros’ downfall, mocking him and congratulating themselves for destroying his life. But what they don’t know is that Tedros is collecting a VIP pass right in front of the stadium, though it is worth noting that the pass is addressed not to his cult-ish persona, but to his real self, Mauricio Jackson.

After being briefly humiliated by Jocelyn’s security guards and threatened by Dee, Tedros is reunited with Jocelyn. In her dressing room, he realizes that the hairbrush she claimed her mother used to beat her with is actually brand new. It turns out that he was the one being manipulated all along. Now seemingly aware of his place in the hierarchy, Tedros accompanies Jocelyn to the stage. He waits for her in the wings as she greets her fans, but then something unexpected happens: Jocelyn makes a whole speech about a man that saved her life and invites Tedros to join her on stage. She gives him a kiss and then instructs him to wait for her in the corner. Tedros leaves, and Jocelyn stands proudly as the crowd screams her name — and then a montage of the show’s filming comes on, followed by the end credits.

As Jocelyn asks Tedros onto the stage and introduces him as the love of her life to her fanbase/family, most of us are likely wondering what the point of all this was. The Idol wasn’t fun, it wasn’t interesting, and it wasn’t meaningful. From our couches, we are left to riot aimlessly much like Nikki, Chaim, and Finkelstein, unable to believe our eyes. In the end, the only person that got a proper conclusion out of all of this was Leia, who managed to escape this circus before it swallowed her whole. But, hey, at least Jocelyn told Tedros that she’s the one that owns him and not the other way around. That must mean something, right? Right?

