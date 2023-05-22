Lily-Rose Depp is taking center stage – or rather the top spot on HBO Max’s Twitter account in a new clip for The Idol. A six-second video introduces audiences to Depp’s leading character, Jocelyn, a young pop star on the rise. Three frames roll various moments from the series as the singer stands in front of a packed stadium of fans, gets ready in a dressing room, and enjoys fast-paced nights out with her friends. Just a few weeks before the show’s premiere on June 4, this is the first of what we imagine will be many solo introductions over the upcoming days.

The Idol is celebrating its world premiere which is taking place today at the Cannes Film Festival. In it, Depp stars as Jocelyn, a young woman on the brink of becoming an international singing sensation. As she climbs the ladder of success, she crosses paths with a modern-day cult leader and self-help master, Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). Drawn together by toxicity and a dark desire for fame and fortune, the duo embarks on an unhealthy relationship that may prove to bring about the destruction of both of them. Also appearing in the ensemble are Dan Levy, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, Eli Roth, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hank Azaria, Jennie Ruby Jane, Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, and Rachel Sennott.

Previously released images from the upcoming production have given us a look at Tesfaye, Depp, and Son’s characters and their interpersonal dynamics. While a handful of trailers have also made their way out, this is the first time a clip has solely put the spotlight on one character.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Jenna Ortega, The Weeknd, and Barry Keoghan Cast in Trey Edward Shults' New Movie

What Else Has Lily-Rose Depp Been In?

Depp celebrated her debut in Kevin Smith’s 2014 horror comedy, Tusk. Since then, the actress has appeared alongside Natalie Portman in Planetarium and more recently in Nicholas Jarecki’s Crisis, Neil Burger’s sci-fi flick Voyagers, Camille Griffin’s dark Christmas comedy Silent Night, and Nathalie Biancheri’s Wolf. Her first foray into television, Depp’s performance in The Idol will be followed by an appearance in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.

While the cast and minds behind The Idol (a series created by Tesfaye, Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim) are big enough to garner attention, it’s been what’s going on behind the scenes that have really had news networks and fans talking. After being greenlit in late 2021, the series almost immediately began shooting. Its first hiccup came with major casting changes followed by the departure of director Amy Seimetz who cited creative differences for her decision. Since then, the title’s found itself in the headlines for claims of a toxic work environment – allegations that Tesfaye and the rest of the folks at the top have slammed.

Check out Jocelyn’s solo performance in the clip below.