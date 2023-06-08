Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Idol.For the better part of a year, The Idol was hyped up to the point of no return. Created by Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, the series remained fairly hush-hush with sporadic rumblings that it was pushing way past the envelope when it came to, well, everything. From overall raciness to the subject matter itself, the show was spoken about as if it were the word in a game of telephone; with each passing development, it became more and more clear that this was a series that was about to seriously shake things up.

When you're taking over the same time slot that Succession previously occupied, your first episode better be something to remember, though instead, after all that hype, The Idol resulted in something more akin to a belly flop when we were expecting a backflip. Hype is a dangerous thing: its allure forces us to put all of our eggs into one basket. When it's a solid basket, you've got nothing to complain about, but when there's a hole at the bottom, you're left with a bunch of cracked yolks and salmonella shoes.

What Happens in 'The Idol's First Episode?

Image via HBO

Let's be real: what actually went down? Pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) poses for a photoshoot, an intimate photo of her leaks and she shrugs it off, she meets a random DJ named Tedros (Tesfaye) at a club, and later on invites him back to her place where she makes him wait an obscenely long time for her to come downstairs. She's also feeling pretty so-so about the new single she's about to release. In short, the first episode of The Idol felt like one massive, tired sigh. The entire thing was pretty emotionless, and overall, it felt like everyone had been shot up with some sort of horse tranquilizer. Instead of emotion, the episode was filled with dimly lit, dialogue-less scenes and pumped-in music that sounded, for lack of a better term, a little too "vibe-y," in order to conceal the fact that nothing of substance was actually happening on screen.

It could be that this whole emotionless quality is the point of the series: that people in the music industry eventually have to become so far removed from themselves and reality in order to survive. If Jocelyn constantly had major, emotional reactions to things like leaked photos of her going live across the internet, she wouldn't be able to survive long-term in the industry. It's tough to tell if her lack of emotion is a security blanket or simply just how she is, but it's a distinction that ultimately needs to be made, as it reveals what's really going on under the surface.

On the other side of things, though, perhaps we're to think that Tedros—with his lacking charm and mediocre knowledge of Prince—is going to eventually pull the "real" Jocelyn out from her shell, as she's recently been released from rehab following the death of her mother. If that's the case, however, it's just playing into the long overdone trope of men swooping in to "save" women, and after the #MeToo movement back in 2017, aren't we past that way of thinking? Either way, the series is definitely lacking substance; there's no hook that's making us want to return for another episode aside from wanting to see if the show is able to redeem itself. And if that's the only hook, what's the point?

Is 'The Idol' Trying Too Hard or Hardly Even Trying?

Image via HBO

Above anything else, though, The Idol is giving everything it's got in order to be perceived as "high art," but in doing so, it's become practically the opposite; for something that touted its shock value pre-release, the first episode couldn't be further from that claim. Shows and movies that are actually important and align with whatever this idea of "high art" is don't need to put a conscious effort into becoming that: they just are. Because the series was promoted so hard as being super edgy and racy, when its first episode finally rolled around, audiences were overall not that impressed by what they saw—and the premiere viewership of only 913,000 all but confirmed that. This also plays into the classic fact that when you're being told to believe something, it automatically makes you question whatever you're being told. And when what you're told doesn't actually come to fruition, it makes you feel like some twisted chess piece in the game of hype.

The premise of The Idol is basically just vibes, which is why it's not all that interesting to watch. When you're the actual person in the club dancing, it's an exhilarating moment, but watching a bunch of people dancing is an entirely different story. In a weird sort of way, the series would've almost worked better as a music video for one of Tesfaye's songs, which is why the approach to this show seems so misplaced.

With one episode down and only five more to go, what kind of headway will The Idol be able to make if it continues in the same fashion as its first episode? We know that Tedros is eventually revealed to be some sort of good vibes, cult leader-guru, but with a dialogue constantly lacking substance (and lacking existence, sometimes), it seems like it'll be a slow journey to that point. Given that we already know that this is going to occur, it brings up an important point: why continue watching?

Will we be hate-watching to prove some sort of point or watching to hopefully find something a little less boring at the end of the dimly lit rainbow? We could, of course, just not watch, but it's not in our nature as humans to sit back and let something over-hyped go un-commented on. After all, questioning the validity of something's hype keeps us going, and if that happens to be in the form of a TV series about emotionless people, then so be it.

New episodes of The Idol premiere every Sunday on HBO and Max.