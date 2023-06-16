Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Idol.When you look over a cast, you'd expect to see the show’s two listed co-leads serve in the bigger roles with the most screen time. While The Idol has taken a different approach with many of its production, that concept remains intact with Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Jocelyn and Tedros. The issue, though, lies in the latter. Originally, Tesfaye wasn't supposed to be a central focus as he has been through the first few episodes. That would have been the smarter move considering he’s never done anything as big as a primetime HBO Sunday show — except The Idol is now leaning on its inexperienced actor, and it's simply not working.

Before exploring what Tesfaye’s character is missing the mark with, there needs to be a look at what occurred before the show was ever released. There were multiple outlets that went on to say how the production became a nightmare behind the scenes at The Idol. Initially, Amy Seimetz was serving as the director before she suddenly quit. With multiple rewrites, Sam Levinson having control, and a cast influx, what ended up happening was Tesfaye’s script reportedly becoming the show that we are seeing now as he wanted it to stray away from the heavy female perspective it originally had (Tesfaye also serves as a creator). All of this points back to The Weeknd’s role as Tedros, which unfortunately is taking away from a show that doesn't have much room for error.

Tedros's Scenes in ‘The Idol’ All Feel Lackluster

The Weeknd has accomplished quite a bit in his career, the majority of which has come in the world of music. From Grammy wins to a spot in Canada’s Walk of Fame, Tesafaye’s resume is very impressive. Outside his appearance in Uncut Gems in 2019, his film credits are very thin, which is why his jump to starring in a Sunday night HBO series is so jarring. You don’t have to look too hard to find great acting within The Idol. The lack of a narrative and questionable execution doesn’t take away from the ensemble that Levinson put together. At the top, Depp does as much as she can with this limited character she has. The collection of faces around Depp’s Jocelyn from Hank Azaria and Dan Levy to Jane Adams and Troy Sivian, The Idol doesn’t lack believability from its individuals… except one.

Being surrounded on a show with so many recognizable faces and actors who are attempting to give all they have to a flawed story makes Tesfaye’s lackluster acting ability stand out even more. This isn’t to say Tesfaye will never become a solid actor over time. At this moment, though, his inexperience makes Tedros far less appealing than he should be. Had the original script been the one that carried through, The Weeknd would have been better served. His star power alone makes him worthy of a spot in an HBO series. Had he been able to play a more supporting role or at least one that kept his one-on-one scenes to a limit, his acting wouldn’t be so easy to nitpick. The issue for him is in the amount of screentime gets and how so much of it is with him at the center of it. The scenes with Tedros all feel a bit off, and that’s likely a result of his inexperience and his inability to lead those around him in these moments. All of this is ironic considering the type of character he’s supposed to play.

Tedros Should Be an Influential Person on 'The Idol,' But He’s Not

The Idol has Tedros at the heart of this show. This is a character that should be influential. He should have a way with words that makes it believable that this guy could run a cult. Tedros should be someone people want to be around. The issue is that Tesfaye doesn’t deliver any of those; instead, he’s almost the opposite of each. Whether it’s a lack of passion or not having the charisma of his come through in his acting, Tesfaye’s Tedros is flat. This really hurts The Idol, considering this character needs to be someone we’re a little terrified of but also someone who is capable with his words, emotions, and actions to pull you in. Tesfaye is more so in over his head with this role, which is a shame because there’s always intrigue when it comes to any show or documentary that focuses on a topic like this. For Tesfaye, his emphasis in this series is falling short in his performance. When he’s trying to be sexy, it comes off as more creepy than sensual. When he’s trying to be convincing, he seems more sleazy than anything. And in all of these moments, Tesfaye is delivering his lines at a 5 when it needs to be a 10 to really pull off this cult leader concept.

Depp’s Jocelyn is a strong character in her own right, but it’s becoming a little unbelievable that she is falling for this act of Tedros. Viewers aren’t convinced enough that this rising pop star who may be on her last leg believes that this guy is her saving grace — nor do we buy that someone like Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) would fall for Tedros as someone who could begin her career. Not to give the cliched comparison with Fifty Shades of Grey, but we at least could see why Anastasia was falling for Christian as Jamie Dornan really sold his performance. It’s that level of acting that The Idol is missing in its co-lead, which makes the show’s emphasis on him serve as one of the series’ most apparent weaknesses. Somewhere among all of those rewrites, there probably was a better story to be told with this cast of actors. The one that we're seeing playing out right now probably isn't that.

The Idol airs every Sunday night on HBO and is available to stream on Max.