HBO’s The Idol has become the most controversial show of the summer since it was first announced. The drama television series has garnered significant attention for its explicit content and provocative themes. Created by Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, the show revolves around an aspiring pop idol, Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, and her complex relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader, Tedros, portrayed by Abel Tesfaye himself. While the series has generated buzz, it has also faced numerous problems and received mixed reviews. All this has prompted curiosity about what the original pre-Levinson Idol could have looked like.

Early Reviews for 'The Idol' Were Anything But Positive

The series' splashy premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival didn’t turn out so well when it got a harsh reception. The first two episodes earned mostly negative reviews from critics who made reference to the show's graphic sexual content and themes. Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes currently reports a 26% rating based on 44 critic reviews, while Metacritic lists the series at a score of 30 out of 100, indicating generally unfavorable reviews. Some critics noted that the series focused too heavily on shock value, overshadowing its potential for deeper storytelling.

However, even before the series premiered, there were several controversies plaguing The Idol. Among the many issues raised by critics and viewers alike is the explicit and controversial nature of the show. The Idol has been accused of crossing the line between provocative storytelling and gratuitous depictions of sex and violence. The series reportedly contains scenes that some viewers have found disturbing, with an emphasis on sexual content and nudity. The inclusion of these elements has sparked debates about the purpose and artistic merit of such graphic depictions in television. The relationship between Jocelyn and Tedros, self-help guru and cult leader, has also drawn significant scrutiny. Critics have questioned the portrayal of power dynamics, consent, and the potential for harmful messaging within the show's narrative. Some argue that the series sensationalizes abusive relationships or blurs the lines between consensual acts and coercion, raising ethical concerns about its impact on viewers.

The Idol began its development in June 2021 when The Weeknd announced his involvement in creating and executive producing the drama series for HBO. However, the show encountered multiple obstacles during its production. The first public sign of trouble emerged when Amy Seimetz, known for her work on The Girlfriend Experience and She Dies Tomorrow, abruptly departed the project with approximately 80 percent of the series already filmed. Although HBO acknowledged a major creative overhaul, little explanation was given at the time except for reports that co-creator Abel Tesfaye felt the show was veering too much into a "female perspective." The departure of Seimetz marked the beginning of a tumultuous journey for The Idol.

Sam Levinson's Version of 'The Idol' Differed From the Original Vision

After Seimetz's exit, Sam Levinson assumed the role of director and embarked on a complete rewrite and reshooting of the entire series. However, sources indicate that Levinson's creative decisions steered the show away from its original intent. The disturbing sexual content and nudity were amplified to be somewhat more on par with Levinson's previous television hit, Euphoria. This shift from a dark satire on fame and the music industry to what was described as "a degrading love story with a hollow message" raised concerns among the cast and crew. Multiple sources also revealed that Levinson scrapped Seimetz's approach to the story, transforming it into something different. The revised version reportedly depicts a troubling rape fantasy and portrays a woman returning for more abuse, supposedly to enhance her music.

Such controversial themes deviated significantly from the original narrative about a troubled starlet fighting to reclaim her agency in a predatory industry. These changes sparked dissatisfaction among crew members and raised questions about the show's direction. The production of The Idol faced numerous challenges, including a tight schedule, a limited budget, and high expectations from HBO. Crew members also alleged that Seimetz faced a daunting task from the start given half-finished scripts, a first-time showrunner, and unrealistic demands.

While Max has responded, saying that the changes behind the scenes on The Idol were just a consequence of creative evolution, many believe that it was Abel Tesfaye’s desire for a male-centric storyline, along with Levinson’s version of the story, which pushed for the objectification of women. It was a far cry from Seimetz's more feminist and less hypersexual take. From all the information available as well as inside reporting, it seems that Seimetz’s take was also more focused on understanding the music industry’s treatment of female pop stars. With only one episode having premiered as of now, it remains to be seen whether any aspect of Seimetz's original vision for The Idol will make it into the final product, or if the new creative direction for the series, as well as the resulting rewrites and reshoots, have transformed it into an entirely different story.

