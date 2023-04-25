There was a time not so long ago when it seemed as though the curtain would never rise on Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson’s drama series, The Idol but with the show’s June 4 release date now set in stone, the marketing team is busy providing teasers and content for future audiences to feast their eyes on. Such is the case today as a newly released image puts leading lady Lily-Rose Depp front and center.

In a dimly lit room (as HBO does best), Depp’s up-and-coming pop star Jocelyn stands behind a microphone. While we can’t see who’s in front of her, it looks like the vocalist is performing for someone, but a vacant look in her eye doesn’t give us any clue as to who may be providing her with feedback. Off to her side, a woman is crouched over on a cushion with an open journal next to her. Possibly scribbling down some lyrics, the woman’s posture is telling us that she’s having a rough - and possibly drugged-out day - at the office. The background of the image is packed with recording equipment, a neon green bass, and a mess of cables, leading us to believe that a recording session is underway.

Mixing pop music with cults, The Idol stars Depp as Jocelyn, a burgeoning pop star whose path crosses with a new-age cult leader and self-help specialist, Tedros (Tesfaye). Jocelyn has just suffered a possibly career-ending mental breakdown amid her biggest tour yet and is in desperate need of some help when she meets Tedros. Magnetized towards one another, the duo develop an unhealthy connection that leads them both down a destructive path.

Who’s Behind The Idol?

The series is the brainchild of Tesfaye, Fahim, and Levinson, the latter of which is known for creating the critically-celebrated HBO series, Euphoria. While these names may sound like the recipe for success, The Idol has faced several bumps along the road with its original director, Amy Seimetz, departing the series towards the end of filming, a move that resulted in the entire project almost being scrapped. Further adding to the pot of piping hot tea have been claims made by staff working on the production who have alleged that the set was a “toxic” environment. Nevertheless, things are now fully a go for the production which will hold its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Along with Depp and Tesfaye, The Idol will also feature performances by Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Moses Sumney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hank Azaria, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Jennie Kim, Hari Nef, and Rachel Sennott.

Take a peek at Jocelyn behind the mic in the photo below: