Over the last few weeks, HBO has been hitting us with a wave of photos and trailers for their upcoming series The Idol. While most of these images have centered around the leading man and creator Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, a newly shared picture puts Suzanna Son’s character, Chloe, front and center.

Like a recent image of Depp that saw the actress’ up-and-coming pop star, Jocelyn, laying down some tracks in the studio, the shot of Chloe is also music-centered as the character poses behind a Roland keyboard. Laying flat on her stomach with her legs crossed behind her, the caption reads, “Make the dream happen,” perhaps pointing to Chloe’s goals of breaking into the entertainment industry. While we don’t know what her storyline will be, it’s more than likely that Chloe, like Jocelyn, will find herself caught up in the new-age cult headed by Tedros (Tesfaye).

Off to a rough start, The Idol has faced its fair share of complications since it was announced to be greenlit at HBO back in November 2021. Formed by Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the series hit its first rough patch a year ago when a major overhaul came that included the replacement of several cast members as well as director Amy Seimetz’s exit due to creative differences. When filming picked back up and the series headed in a different direction, it seemed like all was okay until crew members began stepping forward, sharing claims of a toxic workplace - all of which have been denied by Tesfaye. Still, the series is tuning up for its premiere on June 4 following its grand debut at Cannes.

Image via HBO

What’s The Idol About?

A dramatized unpacking of the dark underbelly of the entertainment business, The Idol follows Jocelyn, a burgeoning pop star about to launch to international fame, who’s given that final boost by Tedros, the leader of a modern-day cult. Sharing their love for music, fortune, and recognition, the duo embarks on a toxic relationship that sees them both on a dangerous and life-altering journey. The series also stars a slew of familiar names including Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Moses Sumney, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Hank Azaria, Mike Dean, Tyson Ritter, and more.

From what we know of Levinson’s background in Euphoria as well as the impressive and theatrical live shows put on by The Weeknd, we can expect The Idol to be a gritty telling of what it takes to make it in Hollywood.