Writer-director Sam Levinson has garnered a dubious reputation ever since Euphoria first premiered on HBO in 2019 and became the defining Gen Z teen drama of late, criticized for his objectification of young women. His latest series The Idol, its chaotic production, and provocative sexual content have brought these critiques to light again, especially considering the show makes a mockery of intimacy coordinators in the pilot episode. The profession is written off as intrusive and prohibitive to the artistic process, and though it's unfair to assume Levinson shares the exact same view as the character who locks the intimacy coordinator in a bathroom, the scene definitely raised some eyebrows. Though The Idol gives them a bad rap, intimacy coordinators have become an increasingly important part of film and television productions, largely in response to sexual harassment and unsafe work environments that have plagued the industry for years.

What Is an Intimacy Coordinator?

According to SAG-AFTRA's Standards and Protocols for the Use of Intimacy Coordinator, an intimacy coordinator acts as "a liaison between actors and production, and a movement coach and/or choreographer in regards to nudity and simulated sex and other intimate and hyper-exposed scenes." They meet with the producers, director, and performers involved to discuss the details of the nude or simulated sex scenes, choreograph and rehearse specific movements for intimate scenes, and ensure the continued consent and safety of the actors while shooting. Like stunt coordinators who work to ensure the safety of performers doing potentially dangerous stunts, intimacy coordinators do the same for scenes involving nudity, simulated sex, and sexual violence.

Performers Have Been Victimized by Filming Nude Scenes

Intimacy coordinators have been commonplace in live theater spaces for years, but there was a significant uptick in the employment of intimacy coordinators for film and television in response to the #MeToo movement, which gained worldwide attention following the exposure of Harvey Weinstein's career-long history of sexual assault allegations from women across the entertainment industry. A plethora of actresses have come forward detailing not only the abuse they suffered from Weinstein but the exploitation and trauma they experienced filming nude or intimate scenes in general. In her 2017 essay for The New York Times, actress Salma Hayek described the nightmarish production of Frida, her passion project about the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Not only did Weinstein berate, threaten, and repeatedly sexually harass her, but also forced her to include a sex scene with another woman in Frida, demanding full-frontal nudity, which led to Hayek having a nervous breakdown on set.

Along with Hayek, actresses like Sharon Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Léa Seydoux, and Maria Schneider (among many others) have all spoken up about negative experiences with nudity and intimate scenes. In a 2019 speech at the GQ awards, Stone revealed that director Paul Verhoeven had her remove her underwear for the iconic leg cross scene in Basic Instinct, but insisted nothing would be shown. In a speech for Elle's Women in Hollywood event in 2017, Lawrence described the "degrading and humiliating" experience of being made to stand in a nude line-up in front of producers early on in her career, who then pressured her to lose weight.

Following the success of Blue Is the Warmest Colour, Seydoux said in an interview with The Independent that she felt "like a prostitute" filming the lengthy and graphic sex scenes for hours at a time, and stated she would not work with director Abdellatif Kechiche again. In a 2007 interview with Daily Mail, Schneider detailed her traumatizing experience filming a sexual assault scene in Bernardo Bertolucci's The Last Tango in Paris at just 19 years old, stating that "[she] felt humiliated and to be honest, I felt a little raped, both by Marlon [Brando] and by Bertolucci."

Game of Thrones has faced a host of criticisms not only regarding the show's gratuitous nudity and depictions of sexual violence but also from some of the actors themselves, who described feeling uncomfortable on set during the shooting of nude and intimate scenes. In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Gemma Whelan described the experience of shooting nude and simulated sex scenes as a "frenzied mess" without an intimacy coordinator, and with little direction, left the actors to coordinate the scenes themselves. Emilia Clarke has also detailed her "terrifying" experience filming some of the show's nude scenes and being pressured on set to perform nude so as to not "disappoint Game of Thrones fans." Clarke landed the role of Daenerys Targaryen at 23 years old and had little on-set experience prior to Game of Thrones, and has credited her co-star Jason Momoa as the person who protected and advocated for her while shooting their intimate scenes together.

How the #MeToo Movement Changed Industry Practices

The filming of nude and simulated sex scenes had for a long time gone unregulated, leading to the exploitation of female performers in particular who, in a male dominated industry rife with misogyny, felt they had no power to speak up or set boundaries over their own bodies. The second season of HBO's The Deuce was the first series to announce its employment of an intimacy coordinator, which would later become standard practice for all the network's movies and shows involving nude and/or intimate scenes.

British Intimacy coordinator Ita O'Brien is one of the pioneers of the profession, developing safe practices for the filming of nude and intimate scenes since 2014 and publishing the "Intimacy On Set Guidelines" in 2017. She has since worked as the intimacy coordinator for shows like Normal People, I May Destroy You, and Sex Education, the first Netflix series to employ one. Intimacy Directors International was founded in 2016 by Tonia Sina, Siobhan Richardson, and Alicia Rodis (Rodis would later go on to serve as HBO's in-house intimacy coordinator). They had all experienced or witnessed firsthand inappropriate on-set behavior in scenes involving physical touch and sought to implement guidelines and procedures prioritizing consent and the physical and mental well-being of performers. The organization now offers intimacy coordination workshops and hosts a sizable database of intimacy professionals of all genders in the United States and worldwide.

Why 'The Idol' Scene Matters

Of all the criticisms The Idol has faced, the scene mocking intimacy coordinators doesn't rank very high on the list but still sends mixed messages about this important and increasingly prevalent profession. Intimacy coordinators were employed for both The Idol and Euphoria, but even others in the profession took umbrage with the scene, such as Marci Liroff, who in an interview with Variety, said she "felt really betrayed that they were making fun of us and the job. They were using us as the butt of the joke.” Even so, Liroff went on to say that the attitude Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) manager had towards the intimacy coordinator is similar to the pushback she has received on the job from directors or producers who don't entirely understand the profession. So while the scene in the pilot episode doesn't reflect too well on Levinson or co-creator Abel Tesfaye who have borne the brunt of the backlash throughout the show's promotional cycle, it does give viewers an early look into the way Jocelyn's team disregards her potential discomfort for the sake of a photo shoot.

This may have been the first introduction to the profession of intimacy direction for many viewers, and despite the mockery that's made of it for the sake of the narrative, it's not something that should be treated with flippancy. Intimacy coordinators being present on more and more sets is a step in the right direction in protecting performers from potential trauma and exploitation, especially in telling stories involving sexual violence. Michaela Coel said it best in her 2021 BAFTA acceptance speech for Leading Actress for her limited series I May Destroy You. She dedicated the award to the show's intimacy coordinator, the aforementioned Ita O’Brien, saying, "Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe, for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process... Your direction was essential to my show and I believe essential for every production company that wants to make work exploring themes of consent."