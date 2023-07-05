Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Idol finale.From its overreliance on its completely uncharismatic main character to its absence of plot to its uncalled for sex scenes, it is no secret by now that HBO's The Idol is ridden with problems. And considering its troublesome production and the complete creative overhaul that saw the exit of director Amy Seimetz and entrance of Euphoria's Sam Levinson, it is only logical that the show is lackluster at best. However, something that hasn't received enough attention is how faulty The Idol is not only for the story it chooses to tell, but also for the stories it doesn't. A great chunk of the series' cast of characters, from Suzanna Son's tragic waif Chloe to Jennie Ruby Jane's villainous dancer Dyanne, could have been elevated to protagonists, all but guaranteeing a more interesting result. Others, such as Troye Sivan's Xander or Moses Sumney's Izaak, deserved at least a little bit more material to work with. But when it comes to the characters that The Idol left behind, none warranted more exposure and development than Rachel Sennott's Leia.

As Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) closest and most trusted friend, as well as the only person brave enough to verbalize her disapproval of Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), Leia seemed like she would be a more relevant character in The Idol. She should have been an opposing force to the influence of Tedros and his cult over Jocelyn, or at least someone whose life was completely upended by watching a person so dear to them be taken away by such nefarious forces. Instead, all she does is serve as a bizarre comic relief character who does nothing but be humiliated by Tedros on a regular basis. This is not only a waste of a potentially interesting character, but also a misuse of an amazing actress. With so little to work with, Rachel Sennott already caught the eyes of the public, turning Leia into one of the strongest presences in the show. There's no knowing how much she could've done had she been given more material.

Who Is Leia in 'The Idol'?

Leia is introduced in Episode 1 of The Idol as Jocelyn's personal assistant, who is also one of her best friends. She's someone who has been in the pop star's life at least since they were teenagers, and the two are so close that they even have their own personal projects together. Their relationship, however, is a complicated one: in Episode 3, when it is revealed that Leia and Xander knew about the intense abuse that Jocelyn suffered at the hands of her mother, it becomes clear that Leia may not necessarily have her friend's best interest at heart. She's often more concerned with what might help or damage her career, which is most likely why she never did anything to stop or raise awareness about the abuse.

Both due to her connection with Jocelyn and to her financial interest in her so-called best friend's career, Leia is the first person in The Idol to show concern over the pop star's involvement with Tedros. Recognizing her as a force that might hinder his influence over Jocelyn, Tedros has Izaak seduce Leia in order to keep her docile. The plan doesn't work, at least not to its full extent, and Leia still makes her disapproval of Tedros and his way of life known whenever possible. This usually results in her being humiliated by Tedros or harassed by one of his bodyguards. Scenes of Leia being told to shut up abound in the show almost as much as shots of Lily-Rose Depp's naked body.

This is The Idol's strike one against Leia. The character is never given a moment in which Jocelyn actually listens to her concerns, which makes us question how much of a friend the pop star actually considers her to be. Furthermore, since she's never taken seriously, we are led to wonder why on Earth Tedros even saw the need to have her neutralized in the first place. But, most importantly, this disregard for the character hinders her own personal drama. By the end of The Idol, Leia decides to leave Jocelyn, realizing that her friend is too far gone. With the character having been reduced to nothing but a disapproving observer, it is hard to care for this turn of events or even remember what led to this conclusion in the first place.

'The Idol' Should Have Given Leia a Backstory

The Idol's strike two when it comes to Leia is that it never gives us a full understanding of the extent of her relationship with Jocelyn. When we compare her to Xander, the other long-time friend/employee that Jocelyn has in her life, her absence of a backstory becomes blatant. In Episode 4, we are treated to a summary of Xander's past with Jocelyn. We learn that the two of them worked together as kids, and that Jocelyn's mother outed Xander at a young age in order to damage his career. She also forced him to sign a contract that stopped him from singing so that he wouldn't pose a threat to Jocelyn. This leads to a fraught relationship between Xander and Jocelyn in their adult lives that Tedros sees the opportunity to explore.

As for Leia, it is pretty clear in the way she interacts with Jocelyn that she has nothing but adoration for her friend-turned-employer. However, we never learn where this adoration stems from. Sure, there's Jocelyn's diva-like persona, but Leia is supposed to be someone who knows her beneath all that stage make-up. Still, we never understand Leia's motivations nor her true feelings in regard to Jocelyn. Had The Idol given her a backstory at least as brief as Xander's, this could've been easily remedied.

Rachel Sennott Deserved More Material To Work With on 'The Idol'

Finally, there is strike three: The Idol's complete disregard for Rachel Sennott as a star in the making. From her breakout role in Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby to her unmatched comedic performance in Halina Reijn's uneven Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, it is clear that Sennott is one to watch. In The Idol, she still manages to remain one of the most charismatic performers despite Leia's one-dimensionality and lack of meaningful interactions. Sennott commands viewers' attention whenever she is on screen and even the smallest roll of her eyes is enough for us to understand the profoundness of her character's discomfort with what is going on around her.

It is not hard to imagine, then, the wonders that Sennott could've done had she been given some more material to work with. It is a pity that her character has been reduced to those simple eye-rolls, no matter how full of meaning they can be. Thankfully, at least considering how things are going for her so far, The Idol will be nothing but a footnote in Rachel Sennott's biography.