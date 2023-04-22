The upcoming HBO music industry drama series, The Idol, has faced controversies since its very inception. The show, starring Lily-Rose Depp, Hank Azaria, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Moses Sumney, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim and The Weeknd, garnered strong attention right out of the gate. The show will feature the acting debut of Abel Tesfaye, more popularly known by his stage name The Weeknd, as well as the first acting role of Jennie from the KPop sensation Blackpink.

What Is 'The Idol' About, Anyway?

The series follows the story of pop star Jocelyn's (Depp) comeback after a nervous breakdown and her affair with nightclub impresario Tedros (The Weeknd). The show has faced controversies due to its explicit content, with the story exploring their relationship and pushing them to the extremes of their own psyches.

RELATED: Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd Take On the Music Industry in New 'The Idol' Trailer

Despite the controversies, The Idol has unveiled a manic new trailer and the series premiere date. The trailer features Jocelyn posing in a photo shoot, while the Britney Spears song "Gimme More" plays in the background, setting the tone for the trailer. Lily Rose Depp’s involvement in the series was also criticized with many looking at it as an example of nepo-baby casting. Furthermore, Sam Levinson has come under much scrutiny for the treatment of his female characters in Euphoria with many dreading The Idol’s depiction of female characters.

Where Did 'The Idol' Start to Go Wrong?

Image via HBO

However, things quickly started to go awry toward the end of the production. In April 2022, HBO announced that it was receiving a total overhaul, with Euphoria maestro Sam Levinson stepping in as director, replacing Amy Seimetz. The controversies surrounding The Idol began with its creative direction. The series is co-created and produced by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd. Tesfaye's creative direction led to delays, cast and crew changes, rewrites, and reshoots. While it is unclear how much of the reports about the behind-the-set chaos are entirely factual, the controversies suggest that The Weeknd has an auteur problem. The show has faced allegations of toxicity on set following Seimetz's departure, which HBO denied. The first inkling of this emerged when reports surfaced that the creative reworking of the show was due to The Weeknd thinking the show focused too heavily on the female perspective and wanted it centered on him instead. Rolling Stone soon followed suit and published an exposé featuring allegations from 13 crew members that the show started as a feminist project but turned into a "rape fantasy" after script rewrites and delays.

The report also stated that Jennie didn’t have much of a role in the series, with her job being to “sit there and look pretty." This came as a big disappointment to the fans as Jennie is a big part of the promo campaign. Crew members also reported a frenzied working environment with scripts being handed in last minute and major changes that completely changed the tone and theme of the show. Due to these controversies, the public sentiment has shifted from excitement to wariness, and some viewers are now keen to avoid watching the show.

'The Idol's Stars Defend the Show

Image via HBO

The stars of the series have jumped to the show’s defense in different ways. Depp has defended the risqué scenes in The Idol, as well the show's challenging themes. "I'm not interested in making anything puritanical," she told Elle. "I'm not interested in making anything that doesn't challenge me, or challenge other people, honestly. I think this show is fearless, and that's something that I've been really excited and proud to dive into. I can't wait for you guys to see it."

The Weeknd, however, did not take too kindly to the Rolling Stone criticism writing, "@Rollingstone did we upset you?" on Twitter alongside a clip from the series that pokes fun at the music mag.

The series is slated to have a six-episode run on HBO starting June 4, 2023.