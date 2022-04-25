Several members of the cast and crew in the HBO series are being replaced.

Changes are underway for pop superstar The Weeknd’s highly anticipated series, The Idol. HBO revealed that the production is shaking up its cast and crew. The bummer? Several episodes have already wrapped, leaving everyone to start back at square one — that is, except for those who will no longer be involved. This means more work for co-creators The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), Sam Levison, and Reza Fahim, who will now need to rehire the members of their team. Just who those recasts are remains to be seen, as HBO has not released the information at this time.

Starring The Weeknd, the series bills itself as a drama that centers around a cult intertwined with the music industry. A self-help guru and cult leader will find himself striking up a bizarre relationship with a pop star on the rise. But in this twisted game, who’s using who? Leading alongside The Weeknd (as far as we know) is Lily Rose-Depp, who was tapped for the part way back in September. Following Rose-Depp’s casting reveal, other members were announced including regulars such as Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, and Steve Zissis with a recurring cast that includes Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche.

Outer Range and Atlanta director Amy Seimetz signed on to helm, with Joe Epstein joining as showrunner. Euphoria creator Levinson will serve as an executive producer with Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen under Little Lamb while Aaron L. Gilbert will serve for Bron Studios. A24’s Nick Hall and Sara E. will fill out the executive production team alongside Seimetz.

Image via Republic Records

In a statement surrounding the The Idol’s overhaul, HBO said,

The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.

Known best for his incredible work as a musician, The Idol won’t be The Weeknd’s first time on the screen. Previously, he both wrote and lent his voice to the animated series American Dad, as well as took on his hardest role yet, as himself in Uncut Gems. He’s also been up for an Emmy Award due to his crushing performance at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Most recently, he created an immersive special based on his newest album Dawn FM for Prime Video.

With his extensive entertainment background, we’ve known since The Idol was announced back in June 2021 that the Weeknd was going to create something incredible. And even though we need to wait a little longer, we’re certain that the series will still prove to be a hit. Stay tuned to Collider for updates surrounding the replacements on The Idol.

