Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Idol Episode 4.HBO’s The Idol aired its first episode just last June 4, making it a relatively new show. However, it’s been met with mixed reviews, leaning towards negative due to its approach to different dark themes. One of the major points that people are making is the sex scenes depicted in this limited series and the conversation of whether or not showing these are actually significant in the overall plot.

For a quick recap, The Idol is an American drama series created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye — also known as The Weeknd — and Reza Fahim. Much like Levinson’s Euphoria starring Zendaya, this new show has more serious, explicit themes which can be a bit hard to watch. The Idol follows the life of Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), a pop star who is struggling to make a comeback after a nervous breakdown that led to her previous tour being canceled. Along the way, she meets with a guy named Tedros (Tesfaye), with whom she instantly connects. Little does Jocelyn know that Tedros is a leader of a mysterious cult who is trying to get to her head — and because of her vulnerability and her unhealed trauma, it’s not a difficult task to accomplish.

The premise of this show sounds promising as it does pose an interest and an important conversation in regard to what goes on behind the camera in such a huge industry. However, how the show goes on about it feels lost and rather bad. There are a lot of things worth talking about, but the focus here is the inclusion of sex scenes, all of which are just not providing any sort of importance.

The Sex Scenes Don’t Add Anything Substantial

Right from the get-go, we are told that this show will have a heavy sexual theme — so, obviously, sex scenes are to be expected. That’s no surprise. However, once you see them in the show, it will make you realize that there is not much point in having these scenes. Besides the fact that they are awfully written and even acted, they really do not add anything to the storyline — they are not driving the plot forward by any means. See, there’s the beauty of the “mundane” where characters in a movie or show are doing their silly little routines where it doesn’t really do much for the story, but it provides more insight into what the characters are like. But in terms of what The Idol is doing, these explicit scenes just do not do anything good.

It is known that the point of The Idol is to show the darker or cult-ish side of the industry and how one can get sucked into it because of the utter desperation to shine. That in itself is interesting to explore on screen as it does have a ground. And, sure, sex can be something that is a part of it all, but why do we have to sit through those types of scenes, and in graphic detail at that? For instance, in the second episode entitled “Double Fantasy”, there is a scene near the end where Jocelyn invites Tedros to her house, seemingly allured by his mysterious aura. They go to her room and indulge in a rather strange foreplay which is basically Tedros narrating — quite badly — what he wants Jocelyn to do to herself, essentially instructing her while he intently watches by the couch. It goes on for far too long, torturing the audience with questionable dialogue for a couple of minutes. In reality, this scene could have been at least trimmed or not exist at all, and it wouldn’t dramatically change the whole storyline because as mentioned, it’s insignificant. It holds little to no value to the already-bad plot, and it’s clearly showing that they’re using sex as a mere device for people to watch it because, without it, it would not be as “interesting”. There’s no underlying importance for them.

Sex scenes are no stranger to showing up in movies and shows, may it be explicit or otherwise, but to essentially make it a huge focus rather than delving deep into Jocelyn’s well-being feels like a waste of promising material. They could have gone into a different route with The Idol. It’s understandable that Jocelyn may find sex as a way to cope with her unhealed trauma, but how the show approaches it lacks enough depth and emotional significance. Instead, what makes up The Idol — especially these scenes — is something that just falls apart and does no progress.

There are still a few more episodes to go, and there’s a chance that it may improve on such front, but if we’re judging by what the current episodes are like, then it can be said that these scenes really won’t be anything groundbreaking or paramount to the development of the characters. There’s a long way to go.

New episodes of The Idol premiere every Sunday on HBO. It is also available to stream on Max.